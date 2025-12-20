Advertisement

Political rivalries rekindled as IEBC sets by-elections date & timelines in 4 areas

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 14:43 - 20 December 2025
Here are the timelines for what is potentially a rematch of the November 27 contest
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the date for by-elections to fill 7 elective seats in the country, setting the stage for another epic political clash.

The four by-elections which will see political outfits go head-to-head in a possible rematch of the November 27 contest will take place in Kakamega, Embu and Isiolo counties.

Coincidentally, three of the seats are in Mbeere North and Malava Constituencies that were the grounds of a fierce political contest that was decided by voters on November 27 by-elections.

In Mbeere North, Leonard Wa Muthende trounced Newton Ndwiga aka Karish, with David Ndakwa snatching victory from Seth Panyako who was backed by the united opposition.

The seats to fill & how they became vacant

In Isiolo, voters will take to the ballot on February 26, 2026 to elect a new Member of Parliament for Isiolo South constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of Mohamed Tubi.

Voters in West Kabras ward in Malava constituency will pick their Members of County Assembly with polls also being conducted Muminji and Evurore wards in Mbeere North.

The previous occupants of the seats resigned to contest for parliamentary seats in the November 27 by-elections.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with DP candidate in Mbeere North Newton Karish
Timelines

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon shared clear timelines with political parties expected to submit names of their nominated candidates by January 16.

Independent candidates are required to submit their names and symbols by January 2.

Each political party intending to participate in the by-elections shall submit the names and specimen signatures of the authorized persons on or before Tuesday, 13th January, 2026.

Once received, the commission shall publish the names of the aspirants along with the date when the parties plan to hold their primaries.

The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates

Campaigns & political rivalries rekindled

Campaigns are set to run from January 22 all through to February 23, ending 48 hours before the election day.

The period will see political figures turn the exercise into a high-stakes contest and an opportunity to assert dominance.

The announcement sets in motion what will be another phase of heightened political activities with the various political formations eyeing victory similar to the recent by-elections.

The November 27 by-elections turned into a political duel which saw Deputy President Kithure Kindiki camp in the constituency for several days.

Leonard Njeru Muriuki on the campaign trail alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

UDA pumped immense resources and personnel to secure a slim win, with the opposition alleging foul play.

