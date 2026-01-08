PHOTOS: How new Sh31.5 billion Bomas International Convention Complex will look like

The Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, is set to become one of Africa's largest convention centres

The transformation of the Bomas of Kenya into the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) is a Sh31.5 billion project designed to position Nairobi as a premier global conferencing hub.

Spanning over 323,500 square metres, the facility is scheduled for completion in April 2026.

The Bomas International Convention Complex is designed to blend contemporary architecture with subtle African-inspired elements.

Proposed design of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

The expansive structure features a wide, overhanging roof that appears to float above the building, supported by sculptural, tree-like columns that evoke nature and cultural symbolism.

Large glass façades will allow natural light to flood the interior while giving the complex an open, transparent feel.

Landscaped green spaces, pedestrian walkways and flag-lined approaches will frame the building, positioning it as both a civic space and a global conference destination.

Main Auditorium: Scale, Ceremony and Power

At the heart of the complex is a vast main auditorium built to host large-scale international summits and state functions.

The hall features steeply tiered seating upholstered in deep red, creating a dramatic contrast against the dark flooring and warm wood-panelled walls.

The elevated stage will be finished with a red-carpeted dais and backed by a minimalist wall displaying the national coat of arms, flanked by Kenyan flags.

Suspended above the auditorium will be a wave-like ceiling made up of metallic acoustic baffles, arranged in sweeping curves that give the space a sense of movement and depth.

Proposed design of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

State Boardroom: Power Behind Closed Doors

The complex also includes a high-level executive boardroom designed for closed-door meetings, negotiations and strategy sessions.

A large oval conference table will anchor the room, surrounded by high-backed black leather chairs arranged for authority and comfort.

The space will be finished with muted, neutral tones, accented by polished wood and soft lighting that creates a calm but serious atmosphere.

Digital display screens line the walls, while the national coat of arms and Kenyan flags signal the room’s official status as a seat of state-level engagement.

Proposed design of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

Progress of construction

Construction has moved well beyond the early groundwork stage and is now firmly in the superstructure phase, with clear signs of steady progress across the site.

From the aerial views, the overall footprint of the complex is now fully defined. Multiple blocks have risen several floors high, with reinforced concrete columns, beams and slabs already in place.

Bomas International Convention Complex construction

Extensive scaffolding wraps around the structures, indicating active work on upper levels, while large blue protective screens have been installed along sections of the exterior, a sign that façade works are either underway or being prepared.

Tower cranes dominate the skyline, confirming that heavy lifting and vertical construction are ongoing across different zones simultaneously.

At ground level, the images show a busy site with a significant workforce. Workers in safety gear are spread across the slabs, engaged in steel fixing, formwork installation and concrete preparation.