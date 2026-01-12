Advertisement

ODM signals 2027 election talks with UDA

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 18:17 - 12 January 2026
ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi
ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi
ODM has signalled a potential political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election after resolving to initiate structured pre-election negotiations with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance
Advertisement

In a statement issued after a Central Committee meeting held in Kilifi County on January 12, 2026, ODM said it had resolved to initiate talks with various political formations, starting with UDA. 

Advertisement

The party has mandated its Party Leader, Oburu Odinga, to formally commence the negotiation process, alongside parallel consultations with party members that will culminate in a National Delegates Convention.

The alliance talks form part of broader resolutions adopted at the Kilifi meeting, where the party reviewed its political, organisational and strategic standing. 

ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi
ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi

The Central Committee noted that preparations for the 2027 polls must begin immediately, directing party organs to start structured work aimed not just at contesting the election, but at forming the next government. 

Advertisement

This, ODM said, would include policy development, organisational readiness, coalition-building and candidate preparedness.

ODM also used the meeting to take stock of its recent electoral performance, expressing satisfaction with its showing in the November 2025 by-elections, where the party fielded candidates in three parliamentary constituencies, Ugunja, Magarini and Kasipul, and won all of them. 

The victories were cited as evidence of sustained voter confidence in ODM candidates.

The committee further reviewed the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations, noting that the events had drawn broad national participation and reinforced ODM’s long-standing role in Kenya’s democratic struggles, social justice advocacy and inclusive governance agenda.

On governance and accountability, ODM reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of its MoU with UDA, with particular focus on compensation for victims of public protests. 

Advertisement
ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga chairing the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi
ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga chairing the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi

The party noted that courts had declared a proposed panel on compensation for victims of demonstrations unlawful, and resolved that any compensation funds should instead be channelled through constitutionally and legally recognised institutions, specifically the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The Central Committee was also briefed on the party’s compliance with the Political Parties Act.

ODM said it had received a favourable report from the Auditor-General and had been commended for maintaining clean books, adding that it is among the few parties found to be fully compliant by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

ODM said relevant party organs have been directed to operationalise the resolutions adopted in Kilifi and to report progress to the appropriate leadership structures.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
A Biography of William Samoei Ruto, PhD
Politics
29.11.2025
A Biography of William Samoei Ruto, PhD
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi
Politics
12.01.2026
ODM signals 2027 election talks with UDA
President William Ruto with Gathoni and her child during the NYOTA event at the Kabiru-ini ASK Grounds
Local
12.01.2026
Babysitter-in-Chief: Moment child refused to leave Ruto arms [VIDEO]
Students sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)
Local
12.01.2026
14 counties that recorded more female KCSE candidates than males in 2025
Inside IShowSpeed’s Nairobi takeover & the tech behind his livestream
Technology
12.01.2026
Inside IShowSpeed’s Nairobi takeover & the tech behind his livestream
Standout moments of IShowSpeed’s day 1 & why Kenya is his best experience yet
Lifestyle
11.01.2026
Standout moments of IShowSpeed’s day 1 & why Kenya is his best experience yet
Mixed signals & bold declarations as Ruto attends church service in Nyeri
Politics
11.01.2026
Mixed signals & bold declarations as Ruto attends church service in Nyeri