ODM signals 2027 election talks with UDA

ODM has signalled a potential political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election after resolving to initiate structured pre-election negotiations with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance

In a statement issued after a Central Committee meeting held in Kilifi County on January 12, 2026, ODM said it had resolved to initiate talks with various political formations, starting with UDA.

The party has mandated its Party Leader, Oburu Odinga, to formally commence the negotiation process, alongside parallel consultations with party members that will culminate in a National Delegates Convention.

The alliance talks form part of broader resolutions adopted at the Kilifi meeting, where the party reviewed its political, organisational and strategic standing.

ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi

The Central Committee noted that preparations for the 2027 polls must begin immediately, directing party organs to start structured work aimed not just at contesting the election, but at forming the next government.

This, ODM said, would include policy development, organisational readiness, coalition-building and candidate preparedness.

ODM also used the meeting to take stock of its recent electoral performance, expressing satisfaction with its showing in the November 2025 by-elections, where the party fielded candidates in three parliamentary constituencies, Ugunja, Magarini and Kasipul, and won all of them.

The victories were cited as evidence of sustained voter confidence in ODM candidates.

The committee further reviewed the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations, noting that the events had drawn broad national participation and reinforced ODM’s long-standing role in Kenya’s democratic struggles, social justice advocacy and inclusive governance agenda.

On governance and accountability, ODM reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of its MoU with UDA, with particular focus on compensation for victims of public protests.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga chairing the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi

The party noted that courts had declared a proposed panel on compensation for victims of demonstrations unlawful, and resolved that any compensation funds should instead be channelled through constitutionally and legally recognised institutions, specifically the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The Central Committee was also briefed on the party’s compliance with the Political Parties Act.

ODM said it had received a favourable report from the Auditor-General and had been commended for maintaining clean books, adding that it is among the few parties found to be fully compliant by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

ODM said relevant party organs have been directed to operationalise the resolutions adopted in Kilifi and to report progress to the appropriate leadership structures.

