ODM Senator officially petitions party to expel Sec-Gen Edwin Sifuna

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna faces possible suspension and expulsion after Migori Senator Eddy Oketch formally petitioned the party to de-whip him, accusing him of gross misconduct and defiance of party decisions.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been thrown into fresh internal turmoil after Migori Senator Eddy Oketch formally petitioned the party to suspend, de-whip and expel Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, accusing him of gross misconduct and breach of the party constitution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a legal letter dated January 5, 2026, addressed to the ODM chairperson and authored by Aguko, Osman & Company Advocates,

Oketch alleges that Sifuna’s recent conduct amounts to automatic resignation from party membership under the Political Parties Act.

Senator Eddy Oketch

Alleged breaches of party constitution

Advertisement

Advertisement

The petition cites Section 14A(1)(e) of the Political Parties Act, which deems a member to have resigned if they promote the ideology or interests of another political party.

Oketch claims that on several occasions, including December 30, 2025 and January 3, 2026, Sifuna publicly associated with perceived rival political formations while presenting himself as ODM’s Secretary-General and spokesperson.

The letter further accuses Sifuna of defying party discipline, usurping the powers of the party leader, and contradicting ODM’s official position on its participation in the broad-based government arrangement.

According to the petition, ODM has a written and duly endorsed agreement supporting the broad-based government, which now constitutes the party’s official position.

Nairobi Senator and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sifuna’s public disavowal of the arrangement, the complainant argues, violates multiple provisions of the ODM constitution, including those requiring party officials to obey lawful decisions of party organs.

Coalition talks and leadership authority

The senator also accuses Sifuna of illegally purporting to negotiate political coalitions, a mandate reserved exclusively for the party leader under Article 16(1)(f) of the ODM constitution.

“These unilateral declarations by someone who calls himself the Secretary-General are a clear affront to the party’s objects,” the letter states, adding that ODM’s constitution explicitly allows the party to enter coalitions with like-minded political parties.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga with other officials in his office on October 27, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claims of leaking confidential information

Another serious allegation relates to public remarks on ODM’s 2022 presidential campaign funding, including the source and movement of funds.

Oketch argues that such disclosures amount to the release of confidential party information and have damaged ODM’s public image.

The petition describes Sifuna’s conduct as “reckless sabotage” and accuses him of gross misconduct, calling for urgent action to “salvage the party.”

What the senator wants done

The Migori senator is seeking four key actions from ODM:

Immediate suspension of Sifuna from performing duties or presenting himself as Secretary-General

De-whipping and recall from all parliamentary leadership positions and committees

A declaration that Sifuna has deemed himself resigned from ODM, with his name struck off the party register

Alternatively, the commencement of disciplinary proceedings that could lead to expulsion.

The letter has also been copied to the ODM Central Committee and the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

A party divided

The petition comes amid escalating internal divisions within ODM, with Sifuna emerging as one of the most vocal critics of the party’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration.

In recent months, the Nairobi senator has repeatedly insisted that ODM should remain firmly in opposition and field its own presidential candidate in 2027, a position that has put him at odds with pro-Ruto factions within the party.

His outspoken stance has drawn both support and backlash, with some leaders defending him as principled, while others accuse him of undermining party unity and strategy.