Nurses' Union issues 21-day ultimatum to county over alleged assault of senior nurse

The nurses issued the ultimatum demanding immediate accountability following the alleged physical assault of a senior healthcare worker

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Kitui County Government over the alleged assault of a senior nurse.

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In a statement on October 14, 2026, the union said it is demanding the immediate accountability following the alleged physical assault of the senior nursing official by a high-ranking county official.

According to KNUNM, the confrontation is said to have targeted Florence Munyithya, the Deputy County Nursing Officer and Vertical Transmission Free Person for Kitui County.

An image nurses and midwives during the Nurses and Midwives Strike on Sep 3.(Image:KNUNM)

The union in its and incident reports and statements addressed to different organizations roped in the matter further said that the brazen attack was allegedly perpetrated by the Chief Protocol Officer in the Office of the Governor.

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KNUNM explains how a routine inspection allegedly turned violent

According to the union, the incident unfolded on the afternoon of Friday, September 18, 2026, at the Voo Dispensary.

Munyithya was reportedly carrying out her official public service duties, overseeing the commissioning of critical health projects spearheaded by the Ministry of Health.

The union added that trouble began when the Chief Protocol Officer arrived at the venue.

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When Munyithya calmly stepped forward to clarify administrative protocol, the situation reportedly quickly escalated.

According to eyewitness accounts detailed in union filings, the County official reacted with unprovoked aggression, shouting down the senior nurse and declaring that "he does not take instructions from women" and that "he could kill a person."

Moments later, the confrontation reportedly turned physical. The county official allegedly swung his hand to strike the nurse.

Although Munyithya managed to block the initial blow and shield herself, the attacker is said to have attempted a second strike before shocked colleagues intervened to pull him away from the scene.

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"An Assault on One is an Assault on All"

Reacting to the alleged incident, KNUNM declared that the county administration must answer for the egregious breach of workplace safety.

"The Kitui County Government must answer for an egregious assault against a nurse, as an assault on one nurse is a direct assault on the entire nursing profession," the union asserted in an official statement.

"The Union takes a strong, unwavering stance against the physical abuse of our member Florence Munyithya by one Mr. Gedion Mbingo James, the Chief Protocol Officer in the Office of the Governor."

Union leadership emphasized that healthcare workers operate under immense pressure on the frontlines and deserve to practice in an environment free from intimidation, chauvinism, and physical danger.

"As a Union, we exist to protect our members and ensure that their safety, honor, and dignity are fiercely respected within their places of work. We will not stand by while healthcare workers face violence and intimidation on the frontlines," KNUNM leadership added.

Demands for Justice and independent investigations

Refusing to rely solely on internal county disciplinary measures which critics fear could sweep the matter under the rug the union has escalated the case externally.

Formal complaints have been lodged with oversight bodies to ensure a transparent, independent inquiry.

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In pursuit of broader accountability, KNUNM has formally called upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) to launch immediate investigations into the incident.

The Kitui County Government must answer for an egregious assault against a nurse, as an assault on one nurse is a direct assault on the entire nursing profession. https://t.co/qhIYgms1VG — KNUNM-The Voice of a Kenyan Nurse & Midwife (@KNUNOFFICIAL) October 14, 2026

The union points out that the altercation involved not just workplace violence, but a severe display of physical intimidation and gender-based discrimination.