National Museums of Kenya introduces new admission fees

Under the revised framework, Kenyans and East African residents will experience a modest increase in ticket prices.

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced revised admission charges for museums, monuments, and heritage sites across the country.

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The updated fees, set to take effect on 7 May 2026, aim to streamline ticket pricing and reflect the regulations outlined under the National Museums and Heritage (Admissions Fees) Regulations of 2025.

NMK emphasises that the new rates apply to both local and international visitors, covering popular sites such as the Nairobi National Museum, Snake Park, Karen Blixen Museum, and Fort Jesus in Mombasa.

Pricing structure for local and regional visitors

Under the revised framework, Kenyans and East African residents will experience a modest increase in ticket prices.

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According to NMK, “Kenyan and East African adult citizens visiting the Nairobi National Museum or Snake Park will pay Sh350, while children will pay Sh200. A combined ticket will cost Sh600 for adults and Sh300 for children.”

Nairobi National Museum

For visitors from other African nations, the rates have been updated as follows: Adults: Sh1,170

Children: Sh780

NMK highlights that these changes aim to provide consistent pricing across the region while supporting the maintenance and development of heritage sites.

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International visitor fees

For international tourists from outside Africa, the new charges reflect the institution’s efforts to balance accessibility with sustainability.

NMK notes, “International visitors from outside Africa will now pay Sh2,340 for adults and Sh1,170 for children when accessing the same sites.”

This adjustment ensures that heritage conservation efforts are supported while continuing to offer world-class experiences to tourists.

Specific heritage sites: Fort Jesus and Karen Blixen Museum

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The revised fees are not limited to Nairobi-based sites. Iconic destinations such as Fort Jesus and the Butterfly House in Mombasa will also implement the new pricing structure. Kenyan and East African adults: Sh550

Children: Sh300

Combined tickets (both attractions): Sh650 for adults and Sh400 for children

NMK explains that this standardisation helps visitors plan their trips more effectively and ensures that cultural heritage sites receive adequate resources for preservation.

Karen Blixen Museum

Regional heritage sites adopting standard fees

Several regional heritage locations will also adopt consistent entry fees to harmonise the visitor experience nationwide.

This includes sites in Meru, Malindi, Kabarnet, Kapenguria, Gede Ruins, and Mtwapa Heritage Site, where the fees have been set at: Adults: Sh200

Children: Sh100

“By introducing uniform pricing across regional heritage sites, we aim to make cultural experiences more predictable and affordable for families and school groups,” NMK states.

The National Museums of Kenya emphasises that the revised admission fees are part of a broader effort to enhance visitor experiences while ensuring the long-term conservation of the country’s cultural and natural heritage.

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