MTV Shuga Mashariki returns for S2 with new faces, new music & bigger conversations

Set within the campus life of Enkare University, Season Two delves into the complexities of young people navigating love, consent, identity and ambition in a digital age.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 saw the launch of Season Two of MTV Shuga Mashariki, as the MTV Staying Alive Foundation (MTV SAF) officially unveiled the much-anticipated return of its youth drama at an exclusive premiere event in Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held at CCHUB, the event brought together cast members, creators, media personalities and partners of MTV SAF in a vibrant celebration of Kenyan storytelling, youth culture and social impact.

The evening marked not just a new season, but a renewed commitment to using entertainment as a catalyst for conversation and change.

A celebrated return to screens

Season Two of MTV Shuga Mashariki will officially broadcast on Citizen TV beginning Tuesday, 10 February at 11.00 pm, with fresh episodes airing weekly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For global audiences, the series will also be released on the MTV Shuga YouTube channel from Wednesday, 11 February, significantly expanding its reach beyond Kenya.

Building on the success of its debut season, the new chapter promises richer storytelling, bolder themes and deeper engagement with the realities facing young people today.

A dynamic cast, familiar faces and new energy

The series welcomes back a strong ensemble cast including Serah Wanjiru, Basil Mungai, Matthew Ngugi, Wilson Muchemi, Fatuma Gichuru, Juliebrenda Nyambura, Fridah Mumbe, Renee Gichuki and Mwende King’ori.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fan favourite Brian Kabugi also returns in a major role, a move that has generated considerable excitement among viewers.

Season Two further introduces new talent such as Vanessa Okeyo Aika, Marima Wanjiru, Natalia Kyalo, Jenny Muigai, Amalie Chopetta, Beatrice Kamuyu, Eunice Kamau and Tanzania’s Talie Gray, whose performances add new layers to the show’s evolving narrative.

Music takes centre stage with ‘25Flow’

In a first for the MTV Shuga franchise, Season Two is accompanied by an original soundtrack titled 25Flow.

Developed as a standalone creative project, the soundtrack spotlights Kenyan artists and songwriters under the leadership of renowned producer SoFresh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The music is woven directly into the storyline, enhancing the emotional depth and cultural relevance of the series.

An immersive premiere experience

Hosted by Miriam Bishar, who also stars in the show, the premiere offered guests an immersive introduction to the new season.

Attendees enjoyed exclusive previews of 25Flow tracks alongside interactive panel discussions that explored the creative and research-driven process behind the production.

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as storytelling, sound and youth culture converged.

Tackling youth realities with authenticity

Set within the campus life of Enkare University, Season two delves into the complexities of young people navigating love, consent, identity and ambition in a digital age.

Themes such as viral fame, body autonomy, toxic masculinity and sexual violence are explored with sensitivity and honesty, as interconnected lives unfold and justice emerges as a unifying force.

Advertisement