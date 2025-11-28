Advertisement

Wamuthende: Who is Mbeere North’s new MP?

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 15:10 - 28 November 2025
Njeru Leonard Muriuki, alias Wamuthende
Njeru Leonard Muriuki, alias Wamuthende
Njeru Leonard Muriuki has retained the Mbeere North seat for the ruling UDA party, solidifying Kenya Kwanza's grip on Embu County. But behind the victory lies a tangled web of identity disputes and a past linked to the multi-million shilling Biomax scandal.
Advertisement

On Thursday, November 27, 2025, Njeru Leonard Muriuki secured the Mbeere North parliamentary seat for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Advertisement

The victory ensures the constituency remains a Kenya Kwanza stronghold following the elevation of immediate former MP, Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku, to the Cabinet as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes.

While the win solidifies the ruling coalition's numbers in the National Assembly, the man at the centre of this victory, popularly known as 'Wamuthende,' remains a figure of significant contention.

Behind the campaign moniker lies a trail of identity disputes and legal questions that dog his path to Parliament.

Advertisement

The name game

To his supporters in Siakago and Ishiara, he is simply 'Wamuthende'.

Njeru Leonard Muriuki, alias Wamuthende
Leonard Njeru Muriuki, alias Wamuthende

However, his candidacy faced stiff opposition not just at the ballot, but before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tribunals.

Central to the controversy is the allegation that Njeru Leonard Muriuki formally changed his name from Leonard Muriuki Njeru to Leo Wamuthende Njeru via a deed poll gazetted under Notice No. 13575 of 2025.

Advertisement

Petitioners argued that the name change was not merely cosmetic but a calculated manoeuvre to disassociate from the Biomax Africa Limited scandal, which involved a disputed Sh433 million tender at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Opposition figures maintained that the new identity was adopted to evade outstanding legal consequences regarding EACC recommendations for prosecution that were closing in on him.

Despite these heavy allegations, the IEBC cleared him to run.

His legal team successfully navigated the tribunal hurdles, allowing him to appear on the ballot as Njeru Leonard Muriuki.

Yet, the question of identity remained a recurrent theme throughout the campaign, painting a picture of a candidate running as much from his past as he was running for office.

Advertisement

The UDA machinery

Wamuthende’s victory was arguably less about his personal brand and more about the efficiency of the UDA party machinery.

The campaign was a high-stakes operation to ensure the seat did not fall to the opposition.

Leonard Njeru Muriuki on the campaign trail alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
Advertisement

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was a visible presence, camping in the region to rally the base.

The newly appointed CS Geoffrey Ruku also endorsed Wamuthende, signalling to the electorate that Muriuki was the 'system’s' choice to safeguard the constituency's interests.

Wamuthende shakes hands with DP Kithure Kindiki as Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes CS Geoffrey Ruku, immediate former Mbeere North MP, looks on

This heavy endorsement effectively insulated Wamuthende from the character attacks launched by his opponents, turning the by-election into a referendum on government support rather than a scrutiny of the candidate’s personal history.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Give me perspective Kithure Kindiki
Latest Videos
Mutahi Ngunyi reveals conspiracy to finish DP Ruto, throwing Uhuru, Raila into the mix [Video]
Politics
16.12.2018
Mutahi Ngunyi reveals conspiracy to finish DP Ruto, throwing Uhuru, Raila into the mix [Video]
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Njeru Leonard Muriuki, alias Wamuthende
Politics
28.11.2025
Wamuthende: Who is Mbeere North’s new MP?
13-year journey that earned Moses Omondi Okoth Ugunja vote
Politics
28.11.2025
13-year journey that earned Moses Omondi Okoth Ugunja vote
8 timeless shoes every stylish woman needs in her wardrobe
Fashion & Beauty
28.11.2025
8 timeless shoes every stylish woman needs in her wardrobe
President William Ruto launching the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit (A8) and Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha PPP Project
Local
28.11.2025
7 Key features to expect on the upgraded Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha Road
Success Stories: The Team Running the Pulse Influencer Awards | Pulse Kenya
Brands
28.11.2025
Success Stories: The Team Running the Pulse Influencer Awards | Pulse Kenya
Kasipul MP-elect Boyd Were receives his certificate of victory from an IEBC official. Boyd Were is immediate former Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were's son.
Politics
28.11.2025
Democratic inheritance: Politicians who won their father's seats directly after they died in office