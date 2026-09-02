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Manyatta Celebrates the many meanings of home at iTOKA

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 17:45 - 02 September 2026
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Rooted in the idea of culture crossing boundaries, iToka created a space where different expressions of Kenyan culture could exist side by side; where memory met imagination, and where the past, present and future came together.
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Kenyan culture, creativity and identity came together at iToka_thecrossing, as Manyatta joined a vibrant celebration of the many ways modern Kenyans define what it means to feel at home.

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For some, home is the sound of a familiar song. For others, it is a language, a meal, a childhood memory, a neighbourhood, a friendship; or simply a feeling of belonging.

As a partner of iToka_thecrossing, Manyatta brought its Taste Like Home platform into a space that celebrates where Kenyan identities, stories, sounds and experiences meet.

Rooted in the idea of culture crossing boundaries, iToka created a space where different expressions of Kenyan culture could exist side by side; where memory met imagination, and where the past, present and future came together.

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For Manyatta, the partnership was an opportunity to celebrate culture without defining it.

“Home is deeply personal, and it means something different to everyone,” said Catherine Wahu, Manyatta Brand Manager.

“Through Manyatta, we want to celebrate those different interpretations of home and create spaces where people can connect, express themselves and feel a genuine sense of belonging. iToka_thecrossing gave us exactly that opportunity.”

Through music, art, conversations and shared experiences, the event reflected a generation that is continuously shaping and redefining Kenyan culture.

At the heart of Manyatta's presence was a simple belief: culture is not something brands prescribe; it is something people create every day.

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Rather than attaching Taste Like Home to a single definition of Kenyan culture, Manyatta is choosing to show up in the spaces where people are actively creating, sharing and redefining it.

Because home is not one place, one sound or one story.

Home is wherever we find something that feels like us.

And sometimes, it is found where cultures cross.

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