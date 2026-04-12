KWS warns Thika residents against eating hyena meat after residents kill & slaughter one
Residents in Kamenu, Thika West Sub-County, Kiambu County killed and slaughtered a spotted hyena on the morning of April 11, 2026, before Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) response teams could arrive.
The wildlife authority has since issued a public health warning urging anyone who handled or took parts of the animal to seek immediate medical attention.
According to a statement by KWS posted on X (formerly Twitter), the hyena was spotted at around 8 am feeding on discarded poultry remains in the area.
Residents surrounded and chased the animal, killing and slaughtering it on the spot.
Several individuals then fled with portions of the carcass, including internal organs.
Health risks
KWS warned the public against consuming the meat, citing the disease risks that come with hyenas as scavengers.
The service listed rabies, anthrax, brucellosis, Salmonella infection, and E. coli infection as potential hazards linked to contact with or consumption of the animal.
All five are zoonotic diseases, meaning they can pass between animals and humans.
Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear.
Anthrax, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, can be transmitted through contact with infected animals or their products.
Brucellosis causes severe flu-like symptoms in humans.
Salmonella and E. coli are common causes of foodborne illness.
KWS did not confirm that the specific animal was infected with any of these diseases.
Rather, the warning is precautionary, given that hyenas as scavengers are routinely exposed to carcasses and waste that may carry such pathogens.
Anyone who came into contact with the animal or consumed any part of it has been urged to surrender remaining meat to the nearest authorities and visit a health facility immediately.
Legal consequences
Beyond the health risk, those involved also face criminal liability.
Under Kenya's Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013, as amended in 2019, the killing and consumption of wildlife is a criminal offence.
Dealing in wildlife bushmeat, which includes selling, distributing, transporting, or possessing carcasses or meat of any wildlife species, attracts a minimum of three years in prison with no option of a fine.
Purchasing or possessing wildlife meat carries a fine of up to Sh1 million or up to 12 months in prison, or both.
KWS advised members of the public to report any wildlife sightings through official channels rather than attempting to confront or kill the animals.
Growing conflict
The Thika area has a documented history of human-hyena conflict.
Kiambu County, and Juja Sub-County in particular, saw a string of fatal hyena attacks in 2024 that prompted KWS to deploy a specialised team and launch Operation Ondoa Fisi, which captured dozens of hyenas and sealed abandoned quarries used as their hideouts.
Saturday's incident reflects the human-wildlife tension that builds in communities living close to wildlife corridors, where animals venture into residential areas in search of food, and residents respond out of fear or opportunity.
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