The Nandi community, under Koitalel’s leadership, opposed the growing colonial presence in their territory.

The Nandi community, under Koitalel’s leadership, opposed the growing colonial presence in their territory.

Koitalel Arap Samoei: How Handshake with British Led to Death of Nandi Resistance Leader

Richard Meinertzhagen, a British military officer fatally shot Koitalel at close range, killing the Nandi leader and his entourage during a peace meeting.

On October 19, 1905, a meeting intended to negotiate peace between British colonial forces and the Nandi community ended in the death of one of Kenya’s most prominent resistance leaders.

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Koitalel Arap Samoei, the Nandi spiritual and political leader who had resisted British colonial expansion for years, was shot dead during a meeting with British military officer Richard Meinertzhagen at Ketbarak, near present-day Nandi Hills.

The encounter had been arranged as an opportunity for the two sides to discuss a truce after years of confrontation. Instead, it became a turning point in the history of the Nandi resistance.

Koitalel Arap Samoei.

By the early 1900s, Koitalel had emerged as the central figure in the Nandi community’s resistance against British colonial rule.

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The British were seeking to extend their control over the region, secure strategic routes and protect the railway.

Koitalel Arap Samoei led colonial resistance

Nandis, under Koitalel’s leadership, opposed the growing colonial presence in their territory.

Efforts to bring the resistance to an end led to the arrangement of a meeting between Koitalel and Meinertzhagen on October 19, 1905.

Historical accounts indicate that the meeting was presented as an opportunity to negotiate a truce.

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Koitalel was expected to attend with a small group of companions, while Meinertzhagen arrived with British soldiers.

Richard Meinertzhagen

Meinertzhagen reportedly brought about 80 soldiers to the meeting, with most concealed around the site.

When Koitalel arrived, he approached the British officer and extended his hand in greeting.

Koitalel's fatal handshake

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A handshake, a gesture associated with greeting and agreement, saw Meinertzhagen shoot Koitalel at close range, killing the Nandi leader during the meeting.

Members of Koitalel’s entourage were also killed in the ensuing attack. Historical accounts differ on some details of the incident, including the precise sequence of events and the number of people who died.

The killing transformed what had been presented as a peace meeting into a deadly confrontation.

Meinertzhagen later maintained that he had acted in self-defence, although the circumstances surrounding the shooting have remained a significant part of the historical record.

Richard Meinertzhagen

The man who shot Koitalel was Richard Meinertzhagen, a British colonial military officer involved in operations against the Nandi.

Koitalel’s death removed the central leader of the resistance at a critical moment in the struggle against British colonial expansion. British forces continued their campaign, and the Nandi resistance was brought to an end later in 1905.

Koitalel Arap Samoei’s killing remains a significant episode in Kenya’s history of resistance to colonial rule.

His death remains memorable not only due to his leadership of the Nandi but also because he was killed during a meeting arranged to discuss peace.