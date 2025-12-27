Kenyan celebrities who became Muslim: The journey of faith & why they chose Islam

Faith, fame, and transformation in the lives of Kenyan stars who converted to Islam

In the glare of fame, where personal decions become public topics and every move is scrutinised and debated a number of Kenyan celebrities have publicly shared their decisions to convert to Islam.

Their journey to Islam has unfolded publicly, shaped by love, loss, healing, conviction, and an unrelenting search for spiritual truth.

From socialites and comedians to musicians , influencers, and football stars, these well-known figures have stepped into new religious identities, revealing intimate moments of sacrifice, self-discovery, and what shaped their decision to embrace a new identity.

Here is a closer look at Kenyan celebrities who have converted to Islam, what shaped their decisions and the deeply personal paths that led them there.

Jaymo Ule Msee: Finding purpose and healing

Kenyan comedian Wilson Muirani Gathoni popularly known as Jaym Ule Msee has joined the growing list of celebrities who have embraced Islam.

Jaymo shared his decision earlier in the week, lifting the lid on his journey of faith, conviction, and personal transformation.

For the talented comedian, converting to Islam is a deeply personal journey in which he found healing and purpose.

To those asking. My new Islam faith has healed me because my Muslim brothers held my hand and walked with me into my healing, rejuvenating and aligning with my purpose. I am faithfully and happily serving Allah.

DJ Kezz: From sabbath to salah

DJ Kezz found fame as a celebrated gospel singer, deejay, and philanthropist in a country celebrated for its religious diversity.

The fame came after a challenging period that saw her resilience carry the day , having been excommunicated from her church after getting pregnant at 17 years of age.

Kenyan Gospel singer & SDA music DJ Kezz

With renewed vigour, Kezz ministered through music, releasing gospel songs including 'Kilele' featuring Benachi and 'Namuachia Mungu' alongside Tanzanian gospel powerhouse Rose Muhando.

Her skill as a gospel DJ also defined her rise as a celebrity who put Christian value of forgiveness into practice when she helped raise funds to build a Sh10million church, the same institution that had once turned her away.

2025 marked yet another chapter in her life as she converted to Islam and took her Shahada the Islamic declaration of faith.

My walk with God didn’t begin in church and it didn’t end there. I’ve been walking a spiritual journey for years, asking hard questions, loving Jesus, studying faiths, and letting God speak in unexpected places

My choice to follow the Islamic path isn’t sudden, it’s sacred. It’s honest. It’s mine. I honour where I’ve been, and I honour where I’m going. Faith isn’t a box. It’s a calling. And I still answer. Alhamdulillah.

Cassypool

Cassypool publicly embraced Islam in August 2024 and took up the name Yakub.

The transition quickly became a topic of discussion in the entertainment and online communities with the renowned social media influencer and commentator revealing that the disciplined lifestyle of his successful Muslim acquaintances brought him closer to Islam.

He took the Shahada, the declaration of faith that marks conversion and shared news of his journey of faith on social media detailing how his new faith and how it fits into his life.

Collins Sichenje

Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje converted to Islam in March 2024 by taking Shahada in a ceremony that captured the attention of fans and followers on social media.

Sichenje made the decision at the age of 21 while plying his trade in Sweden for top tier side AIK and was seen partaking in the Islamic declaration of faith, affirming his belief in the oneness of Allah and the prophethood of Muhammad.

Tanasha Donna's deeply personal decision

Tanasha Donna converted to Islam and took the name Aisha, a decision that she confirmed was personal.

Donna was dating Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz at the time in aunion that saw them have a son.

“Converting to Islam was a personal decision and I don't regret. I am a very spiritual person naturally. I like to explore my spirituality. I feel like there no much of a difference between Christianity and Islam. Islam is more detailed but its more of the same story with Christianity. For me, Islam is a more detailed version of Christianity.” Donna said in a past interview.

Brown Mauzo's claims & Vera Sidika's reality

Brown Mauzo who was once married to Vera Sidika claimed that the socialite made a monumental decision to converts to Islam and took the name Zara.

One day, she called me expressing her desire to convert to Islam saying she wanted us to be a Muslim couple. This was a significant sacrifice she made for the sake of our relationship and I gave in. This gesture deeply touched my heart, and I realized the sincerity behind her intention in our relationship, although initially, I had reservations, suspecting it might be for publicity,” He recounted in a past interview.