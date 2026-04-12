Shighadi Mwakio, Deputy Registrar, MPSR at the Business Registration Service in a past interview

Shighadi Mwakio, Deputy Registrar, MPSR at the Business Registration Service in a past interview

Kenya wipes over 1,300 companies off official register in single day action

Deputy Registrar of Companies Shighadi Mwakio has formally dissolved more than 1,300 firms in Kenya's largest single-day corporate clean-up of 2026, with a further 289 companies given three months to prove they are still operating or face the same fate.

Deputy Registrar of Companies Shighadi Mwakio has struck off more than 1,300 companies from Kenya's official register, formalising their dissolution through Kenya Gazette Notices 5212 to 5215, published on April 12, 2026.

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The dissolution took effect immediately upon publication, leaving the affected firms with no legal standing.

The action was taken under Section 894(5) of the Companies Act, which empowers the Registrar to remove companies that have ceased operations or repeatedly failed to meet statutory compliance requirements.

Who is on the list

The dissolved firms span nearly every sector of the economy.

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Agribusinesses, livestock operations, pharmaceutical manufacturers, forex bureaus, freight companies, and technology firms are among those struck off.

Construction companies, property developers, hardware suppliers, and real estate entities feature prominently, as do transport operators across freight, courier, taxi, and shipping services.

Financial services firms, including insurance companies, investment consultancies, and accounting practices, are also on the list.

Hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and car hire businesses round out the breadth of sectors affected.

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An additional 289 under notice

Separate from the dissolved firms, the Deputy Registrar has placed 289 companies on a three-month notice under Section 894(3) of the Companies Act.

Shighadi Mwakio, Deputy Registrar, MPSR at the Business Registration Service

These include firms in solar energy, biofuel, petroleum, cement manufacturing, water and sanitation, professional consulting, marketing, and auction services.

Directors of companies in this group must file a formal objection or provide proof of continued operations before the window closes.

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The law requires no further notice if they fail to respond: removal from the register is automatic.

What dissolution means in practice

A company struck off the register ceases to exist as a legal entity.

It cannot enter into contracts, own property, initiate legal proceedings, or be sued.

Under the Companies Act, any remaining assets become bona vacantia, which is ownerless property that may revert to the state.

Crucially, the liability of directors and officers does not end at dissolution.

Obligations that existed before a company was struck off remain enforceable against them personally.

For shareholders, employees, and business partners with outstanding contracts, assets, or pending payments tied to any of the dissolved companies, the legal and financial consequences are immediate.

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The bigger picture

The exercise is part of an effort by the Business Registration Services (BRS) to remove dormant and non-compliant entities from the register, preserving the accuracy of Kenya's commercial data.

Director General of Business Registration Services Kenneth Gathuma

According to the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), youth aged 15 to 34 account for 67 percent of the unemployed in Kenya, against a national unemployment rate of 12.7 percent.