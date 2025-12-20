Kenya in 2025: Events that changed Kenya’s landscape in a defining year

President William Ruto ate the funeral service of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

President William Ruto ate the funeral service of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

From entertainment to sports and politics, here are some of the events that defined 2025

2025 will be remembered as a year when Kenya was shaken by profound loss and tested by youthful defiance but still rose up to the occasion to shine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From being united by celebration and grief to young voices demanding accountability and challenging the status quo as realities collided with rising public expectations, the year was marked by significant events that went beyond the headlines with some sparking difficult national conversations.

The country experienced moments that exposed both its fractures and its resilience with significant events that shaped public conversation, altered political calculations, and left an imprint on the nation’s collective memory.

Here are some key moments that saw the nation accepts its present, confront its challenges and reflect on its future.

Death of Raila: Kenya wept!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya was plunged into profound grief when former Prime Minister and veteran opposition leader Raila Amolo Odinga died at age 80.

Raila died on October 15, 2025 while receiving medical treatment in India.

Across the country, Kenyans turned up in their thousands and expressed their collective grief as they wept in the streets, followed the hearse and paid their last respect to a patriot who gave his all for the nation’s progress.

What Raila’s family said at his funeral: Tributes, future of ODM & the road ahead

His voice may have been silenced by death but the solid legacy of the politician affectionately known as Baba remains alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His death was the end of an era defined by patriotism, resilience and respect for institutions while ushing for Kenya’s progress.

CHAN 2024: A celebration of unity & progress

Kenya had its moment to shine when it teamed up with Tanzania and Uganda to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

After initially challenge that saw the continental showpiece postponed, Kenya stepped up to reclaim its moment of glory by hosting a successful tournament with fans filling the stadia all through.

The remarkable performance by Harambee Stars which reached the quarter finals of a major continental tournament for the first time in 36 years was among the highlights of the tournament which set the stage for the nation to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harambee Stars was eliminated by Madagascar in the quarter finals with the team’s exit turning into a celebration of progress and unity.

Visiting teams also got a memorable experience that blended the warm Kenyan hospitality, tourism and sports.

Youth demanding accountability & challenging status quo

2025 saw Kenyan streets filled with young voices demanding accountability and action from the government on a number of issues.

Rampant abductions ushered in the first wave of protests with Kenyans accusing the government of turning to extra-judicial methods to deal with its critics.

People suspected to be police officers pounced on Kenyans across the country in a worrying trend as abductions surged.

The death of Albert Ojwang who passed on while in police custody and what appeared to be a coverup scheme that was debunked by facts and conflicting statements issued by the police following saw Kenyans take to the streets in protests.

The June 25 commemorative protests also saw economic realities collided with rising public expectations as youthful Kenyans took to the streets to push for progress, accountability and to remember those killed during the June 2024 protests.

Streets became spaces for bold expressions with the country’s leadership under intense scrutiny.

Burnaboy conquers Nairobi

In the entertainment world, Nairobi cemented its place as the undisputed entertainment capital of the region, hosting several concerts.

One that defined the scene in 2025 was the MadfunXperience concert in March 2025, headlined by Afrobeat sensation Burnaboy.

Expectations were high with revellers hungry for more after past concerts ended in disappointment and controversy.

Having learnt from the experiences of others, organisers of the event gave what remains one of the most successful concerts in the country.