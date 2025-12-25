KeNHA shares 7 alternative routes for motorists travelling from Nairobi to Western, Rift Valley

As millions of Kenyans head upcountry for the holidays, KeNHA has sounded the alarm over heavy traffic on key Nairobi–Western corridors, urging discipline and offering alternative routes to avert festive gridlock and deadly accidents.

As the holiday travel season reaches its peak, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an urgent traffic advisory for motorists using the major corridors connecting Nairobi to Western Kenya.

In a public notice, the authority reported a significant surge in traffic volumes along the Rironi – Nakuru – Mau Summit (A8) road and the Rironi – Mai Mahiu – Naivasha (A8 South) road.

These routes are primary arteries for travellers heading to the Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Calls for Discipline

KeNHA has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and maintain strict lane discipline. The advisory emphasises that responsible road conduct is essential to prevent the gridlock and accidents often associated with festive season travel.

"Cooperation and responsible conduct of all road users remain critical to ensuring safe and timely journeys," the statement read, noting that KeNHA is working closely with the National Police Service to manage the heavy flow of vehicles.

Alternative Routes to Beat the Snarl-ups

To mitigate delays, KeNHA has provided seven alternative routes for motorists looking to avoid potential snarl-ups on the main highways:

Thika – Magumu – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru Flyover – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru Naivasha – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru Gilgil – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru Ngong – Suswa – Narok – Mau Narok – Nakuru Nakuru – Kampi ya Moto – Eldama Ravine – Makutano Nakuru – Njoro – Mau Summit

The route has had a history of traffic snarl-ups leading to announcement of measures to rebuild the road into an expressway.

On ordinary days, the single-carriageway setup means that a single breakdown or minor accident can cascade into kilometres-long snarls, with trucks, cars, and buses.

During holidays like Christmas or Easter, when families flock to upcountry for reunions , volumes spike dramatically, transforming the highway into a parking lot where drivers idle for hours.

Road accident increase

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) confirmed a devastating toll of 25 lives lost in just 16 road crashes on December 23, 2025 alone.

The authority released a grim statement on Christmas Eve, detailing a surge in fatal accidents across 13 counties as millions of Kenyans traveled upcountry for the holidays.

A Deadly 24 Hours

The fatalities were widespread, with crashes reported in Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Nyeri, Siaya, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Narok, Kisii, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu.

The victims of the December 23rd tragedies include:

8 Pedestrians 8 Passengers 5 Motorcyclists 3 Pillion Passengers 1 Driver

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the NTSA stated, reaffirming that road safety remains their top priority during this high-traffic period.

Massive Enforcement Action

In response to the rising carnage, a multi-agency operation has been intensified nationwide.

Over the last four days, compliance checks have flagged 1,702 safety violations involving private, commercial, and public service vehicles (PSVs).

The crackdown has already seen 42 drivers arrested and 418 vehicles flagged as non-compliant. Authorities identified six major recurring violations:

Absence or malfunctioning of speed limiters

Drunken driving

Operating unroadworthy motor vehicles

Carrying excess passengers

Contravening insurance (vehicle tax class) requirements

Operating without a Road Service Licence (RSL)

Calls for Vigilance

The surge in deaths contributes to a worrying trend; road fatalities in 2025 have risen to 4,458, a 3.4% increase from the previous year.