Itumbi pushes back on headlines claiming Mbiruri stage play was banned

Itumbi emphasised that this outcome was consistent with festival rules rather than a response to content or themes.

Dennis Itumbi has pushed back against media claims that Moi High School Mbiruri’s play, 'Echoes of War', was banned, insisting that the production simply did not qualify for the national stage of Kenya’s drama festival.

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The comments come in response to reporting that suggested the play’s exclusion was linked to political content.

Competition, not censorship

“The Mbiruri play was not ‘banned’ over a mention of Singapore, it simply didn’t qualify for Nationals,” Itumbi stated, explaining the adjudication process.

According to him, the production progressed through sub-county and county stages but finished fourth at the regional level, falling outside the automatic qualification spots reserved for the top two or three plays.

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“Importantly, it is a competition; some plays just do not win,” he said, adding that even at the county level, the Mbiruri play was second and not the winning entry.

Itumbi emphasised that this outcome was consistent with festival rules rather than a response to content or themes.

Cleophas Malala’s play Echoes of War, which was set to be performed by Butere Girls High School during this year’s national drama festivals, has ignited a nationwide debate.

Criticism of misleading headlines

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Itumbi took aim at the way the story was presented in the media. “Your reporter actually captured that, but the Newsroom chose a shortcut in the misleading headline,” he argued.

He stressed that not every story is a scandal and warned against twisting facts simply to chase attention.

Politics in school theatre has always been regulated

Addressing suggestions that political content influenced the play’s exclusion, Itumbi clarified that the rules on politics in school plays are longstanding.

“The rule on politics in school plays? It is not new. It has always been in the rulebook,” he said.

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He urged that school theatre remain focused on age-appropriate and educational themes.

“Plays that prioritise a school setting and child-based themes carry the day,” he noted.

Political expression thrives in commercial theatre

Itumbi contrasted the school theatre environment with commercial theatre, which continues to host politically charged productions.

“If you want a Political play, script and stage at the commercial theatres. I attended one last weekend and it had strong anti-Ruto messaging and I enjoyed the production. No-one banned it,” he said.

Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi