Interior ministry, private sector strike deal to tighten security at public events

The government has reached a new agreement with the private sector to strengthen security and disaster preparedness at major events across the country, in a move aimed at safeguarding lives and protecting a key pillar of the economy.

The deal was reached during a meeting at Harambee House between Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and the security board Chairperson of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Annette Kimitei.

PS Raymond Omollo meeting with the Association of Event Organisers and key sector players

Events Seen as Economic Lifeline

Both sides highlighted the importance of conference tourism and large-scale events to the country’s economy, noting that international sporting tournaments, concerts, political gatherings, conferences and community celebrations generate jobs, attract visitors and sustain thousands of businesses.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the State Department of Internal Security and KEPSA said improved coordination would ensure that events are not only economically beneficial but also safe and professionally managed.

The KEPSA delegation included representatives from the Events Managers Association of Kenya (EMAK) and the Bouncers Association of Kenya, who engaged the Interior ministry on concerns around the security of businesses, conferences and entertainment gatherings.

National Event Safety Framework in the Works

Under the leadership of the Internal Security Principal Administrative Secretary, the government will constitute a multi-stakeholder working group to develop a national event safety and security framework.

The proposed framework will set minimum standards for crowd management, medical preparedness, fire safety, counter-terrorism coordination and post-event reporting.

It is expected to serve as a practical guide for event planners, security firms, venues and public authorities.

The working group will also seek to improve coordination among police, emergency services and private security providers, while strengthening risk assessment and disaster preparedness protocols.

Security No Longer an Afterthought

Stakeholders acknowledged that security planning has often been treated as an afterthought during event organisation. Under the new arrangement, safety considerations will be prioritised from the planning stage.

It was agreed that large-scale gatherings will require formal risk assessments before approval. Event organisers will be expected to demonstrate clear coordination with police, ambulance services and fire departments.

Focus on Training, Technology and Public Health

Beyond physical security, the partnership will address broader risks linked to major gatherings.

Areas of collaboration will include crowd management and ticket control systems, training of security officers, and improved medical emergency response.

The initiative will also cover investment in infrastructure and technology, tackling counterfeit tickets and related fraud, managing public health risks, and strengthening cybersecurity and data protection measures.