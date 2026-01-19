How to buy shares in Kenya Pipeline IPO from as low as Sh900 via phone, bank
The Government of Kenya has officially launched the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Initial Public Offer (IPO), offering a unique opportunity for Kenyans and international investors to own a stake in one of the most profitable state corporations.
As the first ever e-IPO in East Africa, the application process is strictly electronic, designed to be accessible to everyone, from retail investors to large institutions.
The government aims to sell 65% (11,812,644,350 ordinary shares) of the state-owned enterprise, to raise approximately Sh106.3 billion to fund critical national infrastructure.
Below is everything you need to know to secure your shares.
Key IPO Details at a Glance
Offer Price: Sh9.00 per share.
Minimum Application: 100 shares (Total Sh900).
Opening Date: 19 January 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
Closing Date: 19 February 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
Eligibility and Investor Pools
The offer is divided into five distinct categories to ensure fair distribution:
Local retail investors: 20%
Local institutional investors: 20%
Regional (EAC) investors: 20%
International investors: 20%
Oil marketing companies: 15%
KPC employees: 5%
How to Participate in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) IPO 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Open a CDS Account
To participate, you must have a Valid Central Depository System (CDS) account. This account holds your shares electronically. If you do not have one:
Contact any licensed stockbroker or investment bank.
Provide your identification documents (ID/Passport) and KRA Pin.
Many brokers now allow you to open a CDS account via their mobile apps.
Step 2: Choose Your Application Method
You can apply using your mobile phone or a computer.
Method A: USSD Code (Best for Individuals)
Dial *483*816# on your Kenyan mobile number.
Read and accept the Terms and Conditions.
Select "New Application" and follow the prompts.
Enter your CDS account details.
Receive a payment prompt to complete the transaction.
Method B: Online Application Portal
Visit the official KPC IPO portal
Register and click "New Application".
Fill in the mandatory fields, including your CDS account number and applicant type.
Upload required documents (for institutions) and proof of payment (for bank transfers).
Step 3: Making Payment
All payments must be made in Kenya Shillings (KES) using one of the following methods:
M-PESA
Payments can be made either through an STK push or by sending money to the Paybill number provided by the Authorised Selling Agent. Use your unique Application Serial Number (shown on the application portal or physical form) as the account number.
You can pay up to Sh150,000 in a single transaction. If the total amount is more than Sh150,000, you may make multiple payments until the full amount is paid.
Cooperative Bank of Kenya Limited
Pay Bill Number: 4999915
Account Number: 59867XXXXXXX (XXXXXXX - being the 7-digit number on the Application Form)
Kenya Commercial Bank Limited
Pay Bill Number: 522533
Account Number: 40384XXXXXXX (XXXXXXX - being the 7-digit number on the Application Form)
Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited
Pay Bill Number: 8250250
Account Number: 11140XXXXXXX (XXXXXXX - being the 7-digit number on the Application Form)
As proof of payment, input the M-PESA Payment Reference Code on the application portal or on the physical form.
Note: If using the USSD method, you can make partial payments as long as the full amount is settled before the offer closes on February 19, 2026.
Bank Transfer
Payments can be made via EFT or RTGS to any of the receiving bank accounts listed below, or to the Authorised Selling Agent’s account, which will forward the funds accordingly.
Cooperative Bank of Kenya
Account Name: Privatisation Authority - KPC IPO
Account Number: 59867XXXXXXX (XXXXXXX - being the 7-digit number on the Application Form)
Bank Name: Cooperative Bank of Kenya Limited
Branch: Co-op House
Branch Code: 11002
SWIFT Code: KCOOKENA
Narration: Application Form serial number (7-digit number)
KCB
Account Name: Privatisation Authority – KPC IPO
Account Number: 40384XXXXXXX (XXXXXXX - being the 7-digit number on the Application Form)
Bank Name: Kenya Commercial Bank Limited
Branch: Moi Avenue
Branch Code: 01100
SWIFT Code: KCBLKENX
Narration: Application Form serial number (7-digit number)
Stanbic Bank
Account Name: Privatisation Authority – KPC IPO
Account Number: 11140XXXXXXX (XXXXXXX - being the 7-digit number on the Application Form)
Bank Name: Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited
Branch: Kenyatta Avenue
Branch Code: 31000
SWIFT Code: SBICKENX
Narration: Application Form serial number (7-digit number)
Bank Financing
Applicants may approach a financier for loan facilities to facilitate its participation and payment of the full amount due in respect of the Offer.
Important Tips to Avoid Rejection
Your application may be rejected if:
The information provided is incomplete or illegible.
You use a cheque for payment (cheques are not accepted).
Payment is received after the deadline of 19 February 2026.
You fail to provide proof of identity or the required KYC documents