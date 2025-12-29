How Maraga plans to defeat Mudavadi's 2027 referendum proposal

Retired Chief Justice and 2027 presidential aspirant David Maraga has launched a movement to fiercely oppose a proposed constitutional referendum, accusing the Ruto administration of plotting to extend the presidential term limit.

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has launched a scathing attack on the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing President William Ruto of plotting to dismantle constitutional safeguards to extend his time in office.

In a strongly worded press statement released on December 29, 2025, Maraga, who is eyeing the presidency in 2027 under the United Green Movement (UGM) party, warned that the 2010 Constitution is under a "grave threat."

"Political Theatre"

The former Chief Justice’s remarks come in direct response to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who recently proposed holding a constitutional referendum alongside the 2027 General Election.

Mudavadi framed the referendum as a necessary step to resolve governance issues, such as clearly defining positions, including the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Leader of the Official Opposition, the two-thirds gender rule and the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Maraga, however, dismissed these justifications as "political theatre" and "camouflages" designed to hide a more sinister motive.

"The prime object of the regime's current drive to amend the Constitution is to extend Ruto’s presidential term," Maraga stated.

We will not sit idly by while the foundation of our democracy is eroded for the sake of political convenience.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi

Launch of the Ukatiba Movement

To counter the government's push for reform, Maraga announced the formation of the Ukatiba Movement. He described the movement's mission as maintaining "strict fidelity to the Constitution" and protecting Kenyans from the financial burden of an expanded and illegal bureaucracy.

Maraga argued that Kenya does not suffer from a constitutional crisis, but rather a crisis of implementation and a deficit of integrity.

He emphasised that the focus should be on obeying the current laws rather than creating new ones.

"We do not need a new Constitution. We need leaders who respect the one we already have," said David Maraga

Economic Priorities

The 2027 presidential aspirant also highlighted the disconnect between the political elite and ordinary citizens. He noted that while politicians plot to create more offices, the average Kenyan is struggling to afford basic necessities like food, healthcare, and school fees.

"To ask these same Kenyans to fund an expanded government through constitutional changes is not just tone-deaf; it is an affront to their dignity and an insult to their intelligence," Maraga said.

A New Chapter for the "Greens"

Having been pre-selected as the UGM party’s flag bearer, Maraga is positioning himself as a candidate of the Rule of Law.