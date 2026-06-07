How Gachagua impeachment ruling could affect opposition politics

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday faces perhaps the most consequential court ruling of his political career, with the High Court set to determine whether his 2024 impeachment was lawful.

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Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Gachagua said he would accept either outcome, expressing confidence in the Judiciary while urging his supporters to remain peaceful regardless of the verdict.

But beyond the legal questions before the court lies another issue increasingly occupying political observers: what would Gachagua's return to office mean for Kenya's opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election?

File image of united opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i with other opposition figures

The opposition has spent months presenting a united front against President William Ruto, bringing together leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Fred Matiang'i, Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi and Gachagua himself.

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The coalition has repeatedly pledged to field a single presidential candidate in 2027.

A court victory for Gachagua could introduce fresh questions about leadership, influence and power-sharing within an opposition alliance already balancing multiple presidential ambitions.

Since his removal from office, Gachagua has emerged as one of the most visible opposition figures, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, where he has positioned himself as a key mobiliser against President Ruto.

A favourable ruling could strengthen his political standing by allowing him to argue that his removal was unlawful, potentially giving him renewed legitimacy among supporters and increasing his influence within coalition negotiations.

That prospect could alter internal dynamics within an alliance that already includes several leaders widely viewed as potential presidential contenders.

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Questions around opposition leadership

One of the unresolved questions within the opposition has been who ultimately emerges as its standard bearer.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has long been viewed as a leading contender and has publicly spoken about the coalition's plans to settle on a single presidential candidate.

At the same time, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has been presented by Jubilee allies as a presidential option, while Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa remain influential coalition principals.

Political differences over how to choose a candidate have surfaced before. Reports earlier this year indicated disagreements over the process for selecting the coalition flagbearer, with calls from some quarters for a more structured or "scientific" method of determining who carries the opposition ticket.

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If the court rules in his favour, Gachagua could find himself holding significant political capital derived from both the court victory and his influence in Mt Kenya, one of the country's most important voting blocs.

That could make him an even more consequential player in discussions about coalition leadership and the eventual presidential ticket.

Unity test for opposition principals

The opposition has consistently projected unity, appearing together at rallies and consultative meetings across the country. Leaders including Gachagua, Kalonzo, Karua, Matiang'i and Wamalwa have repeatedly shared platforms while promising a coordinated challenge against President Ruto.

However, reports of internal differences have occasionally emerged, including concerns over leadership, strategy and regional influence.

Kalonzo hosts opposition leaders in his Kitui home

Observers have noted that managing multiple political heavyweights remains one of the coalition's biggest challenges as the 2027 election approaches.