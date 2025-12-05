Gilbey's Hangout at Alfakeer delivers 'Real Moments' of connection & electrifying beats

#FeatureByGilbeys

Gilbey's, Kenya's most-loved gin in partnership with Kiss FM, successfully hosted the latest installment of its signature event series, the 'Gilbey's Hangout,' at the renowned Alfakeer Lounge on Friday, November 28th.

The event lived up to its promise, delivering an evening dedicated to genuine connection, easy laughter, and the simple, 'Real Moments' that define authentic friendship.

The Hangout, anchored by the brand's ongoing campaign, provided an accessible and high-quality social experience for Nairobi's gin enthusiasts.

The atmosphere was charged with vibrant energy, fueled by the stellar collaboration of musical talents.

DJ Xclusive and DJ Chunky Love delivered dynamic sets that kept the dance floor buzzing, while the evening was seamlessly energized by the vibrant hosting skills of media personality, Mwalimu Rachel.

"The turnout and the atmosphere at Alfakeer truly embodied the spirit of the Gilbey's Hangout. It was beautiful to see our fans just being themselves, enjoying the simple perfection of a Gilbey's mix, and celebrating their authentic connections.

We championed the idea that a great night doesn't need to be complicated, it just needs to be real, and Friday night proved just that." said Lilian Mbugua, Brand Manager for Gilbey's.

The simple entry mechanic requiring attendees to present one bottle of Gilbey's at the door ensured the crowd was comprised of true Gilbey's fans, creating an intimate and dedicated atmosphere.

Attendees enjoyed the smooth, crisp taste of the trusted gin, reinforcing Gilbey's role as the accessible spirit for real people and real experiences.

Gilbey's looks forward to continuing to create these accessible, memorable social moments across the country, further strengthening the bond with its consumers.

