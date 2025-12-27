Game-changing move that the opposition is banking on to sink Ruto in 2027 polls

If executed as planned, the move could reshape Kenya’s electoral playbook and set the tone for a high-stakes race long before the official campaign season begins.

In a significant break from the tradition of last-minute coalitions, alliances and bruising pre-election brinkmanship, opposition leaders are quietly plotting to name the opposition presidential candidate early.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka confirmed the details of this plan, revealing that the opposition candidate to face off with Ruto will be revealed by April 2026.

In the interview aired on Kameme TV on Friday, December 26, 2025, Kalonzo shared his belief that ongoing processes preceding the unveiling of the opposition candidate will be concluded within the first quarter of 2026.

I think that is what is going to unite us more and I personally think within the first quarter, we should have agreed on who our flagbearer is. Kenyans need certainty to be able to plan and ensure that William Ruto will not rig the coming elections.

What the strategy is designed to achieve

This bold strategy is designed to seize the moment early and face President Ruto head-on, taking back the advantage that the head of state has had for a while now: campaigning for a second term without a formidable challenger as the opposition puts its house in order.

Opposition insiders familiar with the plan revealed that it is anchored in locking in unity, sharpening the opposition campaign message and giving their flagbearer years rather than months to build momentum.

The game-changing move is also designed to counter the incumbency advantage and sell an alternative vision to voters.

The opposition is crafting a vision to sell to Kenyans, with the same set to be unveiled along with the candidate as the outfit scrambles to check-mate President Ruto and offer an alternative to his Singapore vision that many believe is the anchor of his campaigns for a second term.

A Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) insider aware of the action behind the scenes confirmed that the wave will be similar to 2002 elections with all politicians “uniting against a common political rival and making wantam inevitable”.

Ruto is already selling the hollow dream of Singapore to Kenyans without telling them what he has done. Kenya is sinking in the swamp of corruption and nothing is working from SHA to education and security. This political deceit must end, and we are going to end it by presenting a bold and realistic vision for Kenya-one that voters can believe in.

Opposition team to face Ruto

The high-ranking DCP official who spoke to this writer exuded confidence that once the candidate is unveiled, the opposition has enough hands to get the work done, claiming that UDA is a one-man-show operated by Ruto and lacking the backing of seasoned operatives and mobilisers.

Ruto a lone voice and lacks the backing of seasoned political operatives. The few in his camp are even too scared to face voters in their own constituencies and are already preparing to go home or join the opposition. Compare that to what we have in the opposition: Eugene Wamalwa, Kalonzo, Matiang’i, Karua, Natembeya, Gachagua, and many others who have made their stand on sending Ruto home known.