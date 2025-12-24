Advertisement

EXPLAINER: For the first time, a plane landed itself after midflight emergency

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 15:39 - 24 December 2025
A Beechcraft King Air 200 turboprop
For the first time in aviation history, an aircraft has landed itself autonomously after a mid-air emergency, with no human hands on the controls.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon, December 20, 2025, when a Beechcraft King Air 200 turboprop experienced a sudden loss of cabin pressure while climbing through 23,000 feet.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon, December 20, 2025, when a Beechcraft King Air 200 turboprop experienced a sudden loss of cabin pressure while climbing through 23,000 feet. 

Pilot Incapacitation

The twin-engine aircraft, operated by Buffalo River Aviation, was on a repositioning flight from Aspen to the Denver area. 

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., air traffic controllers and pilots in the vicinity heard a chilling, synthetic voice break across the emergency radio frequency.

November Four Seven Niner Bravo Romeo, pilot incapacitation... emergency Autoland in 19 minutes on Runway Three Zero Right at Kilo Bravo Juliet Charlie.

The message was generated by the Garmin Autoland system. While the two pilots on board had donned oxygen masks and remained conscious, they made the "conservative judgment" to allow the autonomous system to retain control. 

Autoland system at work
Autoland system at work

How Autonomous Landing Works

The Garmin Autoland system is designed as a "last line of defense." 

Once triggered, either manually by a button or automatically by the aircraft sensing a lack of pilot interaction or a pressurization failure, the computer takes total command.

The system analyzed fuel levels, weather, and runway lengths to select Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) as the optimal landing site.

It maneuvered the King Air through the complex airspace of the Denver metro area, avoiding mountainous terrain.

It continued to broadcast its position and intentions to air traffic control, effectively "clearing its own path" as controllers grounded other traffic to prioritise the emergency.

At 2:19 p.m., the aircraft lowered its own landing gear and flaps, touched down smoothly on Runway 30R, and applied the brakes.

In a final act of programmed safety, the system brought the plane to a complete stop and shut down the engines, allowing emergency responders to approach the cabin immediately.

A Milestone for Aviation

While Autoland technology was certified for smaller aircraft in 2020, its application in more complex, twin-engine planes like the King Air is relatively new. 

This event marks its first successful real-world deployment outside of a testing environment.

"This confirms that this level of autonomy is no longer theoretical," said a spokesperson for Blackhawk Performance Center, the facility that recently installed the system on this specific aircraft. "It is operational and proven."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation into the pressurization failure though they praised the successful outcome. Local fire officials reported that neither pilot required medical treatment.

As the industry digests this milestone, the "robotic" landing in Colorado serves as a glimpse into a future where technology doesn't just assist pilots, but stands ready to replace them when seconds matter most.

