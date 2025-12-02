Expelled from 6 schools: Ombeta uses his troubled past to caution students

Expelled from 6 schools, lawyer Cliff Ombeta turned his own troubled past into a blunt warning for university students moments after they were freed in the Lorna Kathambi inquest.

Moments after seven university students were released in the Lorna Kathambi inquest, lawyer Cliff Ombeta and a Nairobi magistrate took time to deliver a strong warning about discipline, choices, and the long-term consequences of reckless behaviour.

The magistrate reminded the students that courtrooms are not just legal spaces, but lessons in accountability.

“You see, sometimes when they're out of this place, they think it is business as usual,” she told them, urging them to reflect on how easily one mistake can damage their future.

Daystar University students in court after the death of Lorna Kathambi

In a rare, personal address, Ombeta stood before the students and revealed his own turbulent journey through school, describing himself as a former troublemaker who eventually turned his life around.

“Maybe I need to give them an example of myself… I was expelled in class 6 in Nairobi Primary,” he said. He went on to list the schools he was expelled from: Nairobi South, Jamuhuri, Highway Secondary, Friends School Kamusinga, and later Kabarak.

Despite being a top performer academically, he admitted his behaviour repeatedly pushed him out of institutions. He warned the students about the emotional burden such actions place on parents.

You trouble your parents. You give them ulcers… They wake up at 4 a.m. thinking you're in class, only to find you're in the cells,.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Ombeta told the group that university life demands a higher level of responsibility.

“All that time you were in high school… you had that gap for mischief. Here onwards, you're in campus. Where is that gap?” he asked.

He urged them to think about their digital footprint and how easily mistakes can follow them for years. “You don't want your name to appear in social media… Your next employer will Google and find your picture there,” he said.

The magistrate echoed his concerns, saying the students’ involvement in the case, even without charges, could affect future opportunities.

“Right now, even for visas, they just Google your name. Either you'll get it or you won't,” she said.

Ombeta closed his address with a simple message of caution and self-awareness. He told the students that anything they do at this stage of life can easily turn into a serious problem, especially in a digital world where nothing is ever forgotten.