Kenyan police officers arrive in Nairobi from the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

Kenyan police officers arrive in Nairobi from the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

Emotions, hugs and untold stories as Kenyan police return from Haiti [PHOTOS]

Hundreds of Kenyan police officers are back home from Haiti, signalling the transition from the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

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Chad forces are expected to replace the Kenyan contingent, which was deployed on June 25, 2024.

Away from the welcome ceremonies and speeches, the families, colleagues, and friends were filled with joy at finally reuniting with their loved ones after months of uncertainty and distance.

For the officers, the mission offered more than a paycheck. While continuing to receive their regular salaries from the National Police Service, they also received foreign deployment allowances estimated at $1,500 to $2,000 (KSh 200,000–260,000) per month, including hardship pay, risk compensation, and operational support.

Kenyan police officers arrive in Nairobi from the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

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Insurance cover was also provided for injury or death, giving officers and their families extra security.

Beyond financial rewards, the mission provided significant professional development opportunities.

Officers gained experience in urban security management, crisis response, and multinational coordination, skills that are rare in domestic policing.

Exposure to international best practices, modern equipment, and new operational strategies has strengthened their ability to manage complex security environments.

Many also noted the career benefits in that participation in an international mission is seen as prestigious, enhancing prospects for promotions, specialised postings, and leadership roles within the National Police Service.

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Kenyan police officers arrive in Nairobi from the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

International Backing and Funding

Unlike standard UN peacekeeping missions, the Haiti deployment relied on a hybrid funding model.

While authorised by the United Nations Security Council, funding came largely from voluntary contributions, with the United States covering allowances, logistics, and equipment.

This arrangement allowed Kenya to lead the mission without overstretching domestic resources while maintaining a strong operational presence.

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However, securing the full complement of funds proved difficult, making it challenging to contain gang activity and exposing Kenyan officers to significant safety risks.

Kenyan police officers arrive in Nairobi from the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, President William Ruto highlighted that Kenyan personnel often had to operate without sufficient international support, which limited their effectiveness against heavily armed gangs in Haiti.

He also noted that some of the second-hand vehicles provided by the United States were in poor condition, increasing the risk for officers operating in gang-controlled areas.

“We were functioning at only about 40% capacity. The mission initially planned for 2,500 security personnel, but that number was never fully deployed,” Ruto told delegates.

He added that the expected logistical support, including armoured carriers and other equipment necessary for mission success, was often inadequate, citing frequent breakdowns of the second-hand vehicles.

So far, three Kenyan officers have paid the ultimate price while serving, a solemn reminder of the dangers faced in Haiti. They include:

Police Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, killed in a gunfight with armed gangs in February 2025.

Police Constable Benedict Kabiru, who went missing during an ambush in March 2025 and was later confirmed dead.

Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in a road accident involving armoured vehicles during an operation in August 2025.

Kenyan police officers arrive in Nairobi from the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

Interior PS Raymond Omollo acknowledged the loss of the three officers, saying that the government had honoured their memory and that their sacrifice would remain etched in the national conscience.

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