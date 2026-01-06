Newly surfaced CCTV footage has captured a violent confrontation between Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai

New details have emerged regarding a high-profile physical confrontation between Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, after exclusive CCTV footage of the incident was made public.

The video captures a rapidly escalating scuffle at a local establishment that allegedly involved the brandishing of a firearm and and possible assault.

CCTV footage surfaces showing altercation between Babu Owino, Robert Alai

The Altercation

The footage, timestamped on Monday afternoon, shows Babu Owino approaching a table where Robert Alai was seated with several other men.

While the initial interaction appeared calm, with the two leaders exchanging handshakes, the atmosphere turned hostile within minutes.

At approximately 4:03 p.m., Alai is seen abruptly shoving the Member of Parliament, triggering a physical struggle.

As the situation intensified, the footage appears to show Alai drawing a firearm before it was reportedly taken away from him by those nearby.

The confrontation went on for several minutes before the two politicians were seen seated together again, though tensions remained high as Alai was captured throwing an object at Owino.

Alai Denies Brandishing Weapon

Despite the visual evidence captured on the security cameras, Robert Alai has strongly denied the allegations that he drew a weapon on the MP.

Speaking on the incident, Alai claimed the confrontation was a result of Owino attempting to "exert dominance."

He insisted that while he was armed, the weapon remained holstered and visible only because of his attire.

"There was no instance where we threw guns at each other... or I drew a gun on him," Alai stated, dismissing the analysis of the footage as unfair.

Police were reportedly called to the scene by the restaurant management following the chaos.