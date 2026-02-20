CANEX Creations backs Nigerian film 'Clarissa' as NEON secures global distribution

CANEX Creations Inc. Invests in Feature Film Clarissa, Acquired for Worldwide Distribution by NEON

CANEX Creations Inc. (CCInc), the intellectual property investment arm backed by the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), has announced an investment in the Nigerian feature film Clarissa, which has now been acquired for worldwide distribution by U.S.-based studio NEON.

The deal will see NEON oversee the film’s theatrical release in the United States and international markets, with NEON International handling foreign sales, marking a major global platform for the African-backed production.

A Lagos Reimagining of a Literary Classic

Directed by Nigerian twin filmmakers Arie and Chuko Esiri, Clarissa is described as a contemporary reimagining of Virginia Woolf’s novel relocated to Lagos.

Shot on 35mm film across Lagos and Delta State, the drama unfolds over the course of a single night as its lead character, Clarissa, prepares to host a party and confronts ghosts of her past, from old friendships to buried desires and unfulfilled ambitions.

The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Academy Award and Emmy nominee Sophie Okonedo, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee David Oyelowo, and Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri.

They are joined by India Amarteifio, Toheeb Jimoh, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

The Esiri brothers previously directed Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and later received multiple African Movie Academy Awards, building their reputation within global arthouse cinema.

African Capital, Global Ambition

Production financing for filming in Nigeria was provided entirely by Africa-based institutions, led by CCInc alongside Nigerian investment firm MBO Capital Management Limited.

Osahon Akpata, Chief Executive Officer of CANEX Creations Inc., said the project represents the kind of “globally resonant, IP-driven storytelling” the company was established to support.

He noted that the film blends literary heritage with African production capacity while remaining rooted on the continent.

Its acquisition by NEON, he said, validates both the filmmakers’ ambition and the viability of Africa-backed financing structures for internationally scalable film content.

Chuko Esiri, writer, director and producer of Clarissa, said it was important that the film be “rooted and resourced” on the continent where it is set, describing the backing of African institutions as a sign of growing confidence in homegrown production capacity.

The acquisition was negotiated by NEON’s Kate Gondwe, with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers.

A Broader Strategy on African IP

CCInc is a wholly owned subsidiary of FEDA, the equity investment arm of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The institution was established to commercialise African intellectual property assets and invest in creative sectors including film, television, music, fashion and technology.

The investment in Clarissa aligns with its mandate to catalyse export-ready creative assets with clear international market pathways.

For NEON, a distributor known for backing bold, auteur-driven cinema, the acquisition adds an African literary adaptation to its growing global slate.