Biashara Boost: How Bangbet na Jamii Is Changing Lives of Small Traders

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

Bangbet na Jamii's Biashara Boost's practical assistance has given traders room to breathe, helped them replenish stock and offered them an opportunity to continue earning.

For a Tanzanian mother who arrived in Nairobi hoping to find work, survival once meant sitting on the streets with her toddler and asking strangers for help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, a weighing scale has given her something she desperately needed: a chance to earn a living with dignity.

She had crossed the border after a friend promised to help her secure a job in Kenya. But when she arrived in Nairobi, the opportunity she had been promised did not exist.

The friend disappeared, leaving her alone in an unfamiliar city with no job, no reliable support and a young child to care for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

A mother of three, she was left to shoulder the responsibility of raising her children without their father in the picture.

With nowhere else to turn, she resorted to asking for help from passersby, her toddler beside her as she tried to get through each day.

Her circumstances have since changed. Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, she received a weighing scale that has opened a path towards earning her own money.

#bangbetnajamii #sad #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - BANGBET NA JAMII @bangbetnajamii1 Mums are special, and this one didn’t deserve this life. She came to Nairobi chasing a job promise that turned into a lie, and was left alone on the streets of Westlands with her child. Now, every day, she begs just to survive. We helped her start something small so she can earn with dignity. It’s not much, but it’s hope. If you ever see her, please support her with anything you can, because no mother should have to raise her child on the streets. #tiktokkenya

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may seem like a modest intervention, but for someone who once depended on the kindness of strangers to survive, the gift represents a chance to rebuild her life, support her children and face tomorrow with renewed hope.

Her story is among the experiences behind Biashara Boost, a community initiative supporting small traders whose businesses often stand between their families and financial hardship.

A business kept alive by courage

For Grace, running a food business has meant finding the strength to keep going even when life has dealt her painful blows.

Her eatery sells chips, bhajias, tea and other meals prepared on order. Behind the everyday activity of serving customers, however, lies a deeply personal story of loss and perseverance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

Grace has lost six children. During community field visits by the Bangbet na Jamii team, she recounted the difficult months she spent in hospital after giving birth prematurely, a stay that lasted six months at Kenyatta National Hospital.

“I stayed in the hospital, almost as a permanent resident at Kenyatta National Hospital where I delivered my baby,” she said.

The extended hospitalisation came with a heavy financial burden.

Although her husband remained by her side, Grace admitted that the prolonged separation from normal family life left her worried about what the future held.

“The bill after the lengthy stay was too high, although my husband stood by me. I had fears he would bolt as I was at the hospital for an extended period.”

Her husband stayed, and Grace eventually returned to her business. Yet another struggle awaited her.

The rising cost of eggs, milk and potatoes, some of the essential ingredients in her trade, has made it increasingly difficult to run the eatery.

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every increase in the cost of supplies puts pressure on the money she needs to restock and keep serving customers.

The Bangbet na Jamii team gave her shopping worth KSh 5,000 to help replenish her supplies. For Grace, the support offers a little breathing room and an opportunity to keep her business going despite the challenges.

A mother singing through the struggle

Susan’s story is another reminder of how much can rest on the shoulders of a small business owner.

A food vendor and mother of six, she also cares for her elderly parents. The money she makes from selling food helps meet the needs of her children while supporting her ageing parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her business is therefore more than a source of income. It is part of the support system keeping two generations going.

The responsibilities can be overwhelming, but Susan has found a way to cope.

When the pressure becomes difficult to bear, she turns to singing and prayer, drawing strength from her faith as she navigates the demands of everyday life.

Her resilience is reflected in the simple act of continuing to work, prepare food and serve customers despite the many people depending on her.

During a community visit, the Bangbet na Jamii team listened to her experiences and learned about the challenges facing her business. She subsequently received a stock boost intended to help her replenish supplies and continue trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Susan, the assistance came at a time when keeping the business running matters not only to her own household but also to the elderly parents who depend on her.

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

Beyond financial assistance: Supporting everyday businesses

The stories of the three traders highlight the challenges faced by people who rely on small businesses to provide for their families.

Across Nairobi’s informal economy, many traders work long hours selling vegetables, preparing food, running kiosks, sewing clothes and offering other everyday services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their businesses may be small, but the income they generate can pay for food, school needs, rent and other essential expenses.

However, limited capital and rising operating costs can make it difficult to maintain sufficient stock, serve customers consistently and grow.

This is the gap that Biashara Boost, part of Bangbet na Jamii’s CSR programme, seeks to address through direct engagement with community members and targeted business support.

#bangbetnajamii #sad #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - BANGBET NA JAMII @bangbetnajamii1 This mom works tirelessly at her small roadside kiosk, cooking and selling food just to provide for her children, pay school fees, and put clothes on their backs. Life is incredibly hard. Sometimes authorities come and destroy her things because she can’t afford a proper shop or hotel. Often, she cooks more than she can sell, and food goes to waste. Today, we came to boost her business. We bought all her stock, paid for everything, and gave her all the profit. Seeing her smile, knowing she can continue supporting her family without losing anything today, is priceless. This is a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a huge difference in someone’s life ❤️ #tiktokkenya

During field visits, the team holds one-on-one conversations with traders to understand how they operate, the difficulties they face, their family responsibilities and what could help them move forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The assistance is then directed towards practical needs, including business stock and equipment.

The programme supports both women and men. While the experiences of mothers such as Grace, Susan and the Tanzanian trader offer a powerful glimpse into the impact of the initiative, male entrepreneurs have also benefited from support aimed at strengthening their businesses and improving their livelihoods.

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

The broader focus is on helping small business owners sustain their work, rather than treating empowerment as an issue affecting women alone.

Biashara Boost has reached communities in several parts of Nairobi and is expanding into counties across Kenya, extending its support to more traders whose livelihoods depend on the success of their businesses.

Small interventions, renewed hope

For the Tanzanian mother, a weighing scale has become a starting point towards greater independence.

For Grace, KSh 5,000 worth of shopping means additional supplies for an eatery she has fought to keep running.

For Susan, a stock boost offers support as she continues providing for her children and elderly parents.

Their circumstances are different, but their stories share a common thread: the determination to keep going despite difficulties that could easily overwhelm them.

The support does not erase the losses Grace has endured, the uncertainty the Tanzanian mother experienced or the responsibilities Susan carries. Nor does a single intervention guarantee that the challenges facing a small business will disappear.

Through the Bangbet na Jamii corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, small scale traders have received a boost that has opened a path towards earning an honest living.

But practical assistance can give traders room to breathe, help them replenish stock and offer them an opportunity to continue earning.

Sometimes, a second chance begins with something simple: a weighing scale, a fresh supply of potatoes or the ingredients needed to prepare another day’s meals.