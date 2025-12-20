Betty Kyallo’s journey of love with Charlie & why some are doubting pregnancy photos

With the emerging trend in which celebrities turn to staged weddings, fabricated pregnancies, and other sensational moments to stay in the spotlight, netizens had their doubts.

Renowned media personality Betty Kyllo has taken her relationship with lover Charlie with a bold announcement that created a buzz on social media.

The media star shared elegant photos of her pregnancy photoshoot to break the joyful news that after more than two years in a committed relationship, they are taking it to the next level with a baby on the way.

The photo offered fans a glimpse into a deeply personal chapter of her life and lit up the celebrity world with fans reacting.

Betty appeared glowing and confident with Charlie beside her as they shared news of their transition into parenthood in the photoshoot featured black, white, lavender and purple tones.

Why some are doubting & Betty Kyallo's response

Some claimed to have met the TV 47 journalist recently and marvelled at how fast the baby bump has grown.

The doubts prompted Betty to confirm that the photos shared were not manipulated in any way, asserting that she is indeed blessed on on the journey to parenthood with Charlie.

We have company guys si AI, and I have gotten very much feedback from the whole day when we did the announcement, and you know what the whole team were like today: ‘Let’s show them that we have been double, double blessed. Thank you for all the love that you have been showing us; thank you for the love

The pregnancy announcement marks a significant milestone in their journey of love that has had its fair share of ups and downs.

The beginning of a love story marked by its own challenges

Their relationship started privately and remained hidden from the public for a while before Betty unveiled the man in her life in a bold social media post.

According to their own accounts, the committed relationship clocked two years on November 23, 2025.

Betty unveiled Charlie to her followers on social media in June 2024 while celebrating his birthday.

“Happy birthday, baby. More laughs, more happiness, more hugs, more babies, more us. This is it. God sent me the right one.” Betty wrote at the time, accompanying the post with photos showing them on a date.

March 2025: The end that never was

After months of flaunting their romance on social media, Charlie stunned their followers in March this year in what many saw as a challenging period in their journey of love.

The silent storm started with the pair unfollowing each other on social media, followed by Charlie a series of posts that hinted at regret, pain and self-reflection.

F**k it, a bunch of regret that I’m about to put out. And yes, we’re done. Even if she embarrasses me, I won’t lie on her name. She can yap however she wants...Nobody cares about a man’s mental health until it turns into anger, then everyone sees him as a bad person.

Bouncing back & celebrating 2 years together

Hours later, Charlie made a quick U-turn stating that the posts that sparked breakup were made while under the influence of alcohol.

He asserted that he would offer apologies to Betty for embarrassing her in public while reaffirming his commitment to the relationship.

With the chapter behind them, the pair bounced back and lit up social media with frequent updates on their relationship and photos of special moments together.

Appearing stronger and better, the duo celebrated their second anniversary in their journey of love on November 23, 2025 with lots of reflections.

A past image of Betty Kyallo with her ex-boyfriend Charlie Jones

Look at us, baby, two years later, still looking like we know what we’re doing.” Betty wrote on social media with Charlie responding “Happy 2nd Anniversary, My Sugar Plum Plum. I do love you. WE MADE IT!!!!!!!! 23/11.

Pregnancy announcement