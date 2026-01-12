Babysitter-in-Chief: Moment child refused to leave Ruto arms [VIDEO]

President William Ruto with Gathoni and her child during the NYOTA event at the Kabiru-ini ASK Grounds

President William Ruto with Gathoni and her child during the NYOTA event at the Kabiru-ini ASK Grounds

President William Ruto briefly became 'babysitter-in-chief after an infant refused to leave his arms at the NYOTA launch.

A routine government function at the Kabiru-ini ASK Grounds took an unexpectedly tender turn on Monday as President William Ruto found himself performing dual roles: Head of State and temporary babysitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heartwarming scene unfolded during the official launch of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) program disbursements , where the President was meant to be marking another milestone in the project.

The moment began when a young mother, identified as one of the thousands of beneficiaries from the Mt. Kenya region, was called to the podium to share her story.

President William Ruto with Gathoni's child during the NYOTA event at the Kabiru-ini ASK Grounds

Stepping onto the stage with her infant cradled in her arms, she appeared slightly overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a gesture that drew cheers from the crowd, President Ruto offered to hold the child so the mother could speak freely.

However, when the short session concluded, and the president attempted to hand the baby back, the infant firmly clung to his arms.

Realising the child was not ready to let go, the President chuckled and continued with the session, balancing the baby on his hip while addressing the audience.

While sharing her remarks, the mother outlined her plan to start a business.

She explained to the President and the gathered beneficiaries that she intends to use her NYOTA grant to start a fresh juice business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President William Ruto with Gathoni's child during the NYOTA event at the Kabiru-ini ASK Grounds

Her plan involves purchasing a blending machine for approximately Sh13,000, securing a small rental space for Sh6,000, and spending the remaining Sh3,000 on essential utensils and stock.

Impressed by her clarity, President Ruto clarified the financial structure of the support she was receiving.

He informed her that while she used the initial funds to procure her equipment and space, the NYOTA program would ensure she has the remaining Sh25,000 at her disposal to sustain and run the business through its critical first months.

The President also took a moment to verify the transparency of the selection process, asking the mother if she had been coached or "pushed" into applying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She confidently responded that the application was entirely her own initiative, a testament to the program’s grassroots reach.

How the NYOTA Program works

The NYOTA program, which stands for National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement , is a five-year initiative by the Government of Kenya, funded in partnership with the World Bank.

It specifically targets vulnerable youth aged between 18 and 29, and up to 35 for persons living with disabilities, who have a Form Four education or below.

The program is designed to break the cycle of poverty by providing interest-free start-up capital and business training to those traditionally locked out of the formal banking sector.

Under the current disbursement phase, each beneficiary receives a total of Sh25,000 . To ensure the money is used effectively while fostering a culture of long-term security, the funds are split.

A screenshot of a NYOTA disbursment message

A total of Sh22,000 is sent directly to the beneficiary's Pochi la Biashara mobile wallet for business expenses, while the remaining Sh3,000 is channelled into their National Social Security Fund (NSSF) account through the Haba Haba savings scheme.

They will also receive Sh25,000 at a later stage, bringing the total to Sh50,000.