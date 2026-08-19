New Pan-African Forum names 54 country directors as Africa pushes for unified agenda

The proposed structure will also bring together Africa's different regions as the Forum seeks to create a more coordinated approach to continental issues.

A new Pan-African movement is set to launch in Nairobi with representatives from all 54 African countries as it seeks to create a stronger continental voice on policy, trade, investment and culture.

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The African Agenda Forum will officially launch on October 31, 2026, at the Hilton Hotel Nairobi, where it will unveil 54 Country Directors, Global Ambassadors for Africa, the African Creative Economy Council and the first Unstoppable African Awards.

54 countries, one continental network

At the centre of the Forum's structure will be 54 Country Directors, with one appointed leader representing each of Africa's 54 nations.

According to the organisation, the directors will form a grassroots-to-global implementation network intended to connect national priorities with a wider continental agenda.

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The Forum says the network will support its efforts to advance policy, trade, investment and cultural initiatives while giving individual countries a role in shaping the direction of the movement.

Amb. Dr. Yusuf Noah, Acting Chairperson of The African Agenda Forum, said the structure is part of an effort to give Africans greater control over the continent's future.

"For too long, Africa’s story has been written for us. The African Agenda Forum is Africa writing its own story. From our 54 Country Directors to our Creative Economy Council, we are building the institutions, the policies, and the pride that Agenda 2063 demands. Africa does not need to be rescued. Africa needs to organize. And on 31st October, we begin."

Amb Dr Yusuf Noah Acting Chairperson

The Forum says its work will align with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which sets out a long-term vision for "The Africa We Want."

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A push for stronger regional cooperation

The proposed structure will also bring together Africa's different regions as the Forum seeks to create a more coordinated approach to continental issues.

Mr. Sidwel Phutheho, TAAF SADC Regional Executive, said regional participation would be important in ensuring that the continent's different voices are represented.

"The South speaks, the North listens, and the whole continent moves. The African Agenda Forum gives SADC and all regions a seat at the table to shape trade, culture, and policy from the ground up. This is regional unity in action for a continental agenda. It is for everyone one of us to carry the responsibility to leave Africa better than we found it"

The Forum describes itself as a platform that will cooperate with the rest of the world while seeking to reduce Africa's dependence on external partners.

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It says Global Ambassadors for Africa will also be introduced to champion the continent's narrative, investments and partnerships on international platforms.

Creative economy takes centre stage

Culture and the creative economy are another major component of the Forum's plans.

The African Creative Economy Council will focus on sectors including music, film, fashion, gaming and culture, with the organisation saying it wants to strengthen intellectual property protection, funding, infrastructure and opportunities for young people.

The Forum says the ultimate goal is to ensure that African cultural output generates greater economic value for Africans and is owned and controlled within the continent.

Board Director/country Director Uganda

Focus on African production and value addition

The Forum will also place emphasis on agriculture and value addition, with Dr. Hillary Musoke, Senior Advisor to the President of Uganda on Agribusiness and Value Addition and Board Director at TAAF, highlighting the need for Africa to produce and process more of what it consumes.

"Africa’s future will be grown, not borrowed. From farm to factory to global markets, we must add value to what we produce. The African Agenda Forum is the platform to align policy, investment, and youth in agribusiness so that Africa feeds itself and the world — on our own terms."

The Forum says the October launch will bring together Heads of State, government leaders, diplomats, Fortune 500 CEOs, cultural icons and global partners.

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