What's in it for farmers as Treasury allocates Sh64 billion

The National Treasury has allocated Sh64 billion to the agriculture sector in the 2026/2027 financial year, channeling funds toward national programmes aimed at supporting food security, agricultural production systems, and value chains across the country.

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The allocation comes despite agriculture being largely a devolved function under county governments.

According to the budget allocations announced by the National Treasury, a significant portion of the funding will go toward crop agriculture programmes, including Sh18 billion for the fertilizer subsidy programme and Sh2 billion for seed subsidy programmes.

The government has also set aside Sh1 billion for the coffee seedlings programme, Sh4.7 billion for the National Agriculture Value Chain Development Project, and Sh5.4 billion for the Food Systems Resilience Project.

An additional Sh1.6 billion has been allocated to the Resilience for Food and Nutrition Security programme.

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In the livestock subsector, the Treasury has allocated Sh3 billion for livestock destocking, Sh1.3 billion for livestock commercialization, and Sh400 million for livestock value chain development.

The Blue Economy and fisheries subsector is also set to receive substantial funding, with Sh8.2 billion allocated for Blue Economy and fisheries development programmes.

Further allocations include Sh2.1 billion for the Aquaculture and Business Development Project, Sh1.8 billion for Marine Fisheries Development, and Sh578 million for the Kabonyo Fisheries and Aquaculture Training Centre.

The investments are expected to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and strengthen climate-resilient agriculture systems across the country.