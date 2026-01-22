What next after high court quashes appointment of 21 presidential advisors

In a landmark ruling delivered on January 22, 2026, the High Court of Kenya has declared the creation of various offices designated as “Advisors to the President” and the subsequent appointment of 21 individuals to those roles unconstitutional, null, and void.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled in favour of the Katiba Institute, which challenged the unilateral creation of the offices by the Executive.

The court found that the recruitment process was conducted in secrecy, bypassed mandatory constitutional safeguards, and violated principles of fiscal prudence.

Economist David Ndii with Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa and Deputy President William Ruto

A “Rubber-Stamp” Process

The court’s decision centred on the failure of the President to comply with Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution, which requires the establishment of public offices to be undertaken strictly in accordance with recommendations from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Justice Mwamuye observed that correspondence between the Office of the President and the PSC revealed a pre-determined outcome rather than an independent, deliberative process.

The judge noted that, in several instances, the Executive sought the appointment of specific individuals before, or without, formally requesting the establishment of the offices themselves, effectively placing “the cart before the horse”.

He further found that the PSC’s purported recommendations amounted to brief approval letters issued within days, lacking internal minutes, reports, or any documented analysis assessing the necessity of the roles.

The requests also failed to include mandatory workload assessments, financial implications, or verification statements as required under Section 27 of the PSC Act.

Violation of National Values and Transparency

The judgment underscored that the creation of senior advisory positions within the Executive is a matter of significant national concern that demands public participation, as required under Articles 10 and 201 of the Constitution.

“The proposed creation of an advisor to the President is… a matter of significant national concern and one which undoubtedly should be subjected to public participation,” Justice Mwamuye stated.

The court further held that the appointments violated the right of access to information under Article 35, as well as principles of fair competition and merit under Article 232.

The positions were neither advertised nor subjected to open applications or competitive interviews.

Justice Mwamuye described the entire process as a “throwback” to a discredited era of cronyism and “jobs for the boys”.

President William Ruto

Impact on the 21 Interested Parties

The ruling directly affects 21 high-profile individuals whose appointments as presidential advisors have now been quashed.

The court issued a permanent injunction barring the government from making any further payments to, or providing facilities for, the individuals in their capacity as advisors.

Although the case against the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) was dismissed for lack of precision in the pleadings, the court noted that the failure to seek SRC advice on fiscal sustainability constituted a “constitutional flaw” in the establishment of the offices.

To ensure systemic compliance, the court issued a structural interdict directing the Public Service Commission to conduct a comprehensive audit within 90 days of all offices established within the Executive Office of the President since 2010, with particular focus on those created after August 2022.