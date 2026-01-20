What a Sh1 billion TV47, Kalakoda deal could change for professional boxing in Kenya

A Sh1 billion broadcast and production commitment announced by TV47 and Kalakoda Promotions signals one of the most ambitious attempts in recent years to establish a consistent professional boxing calendar in Kenya.

The multi-year deal outlines plans for 11 televised Friday Fight Night events in 2026, with organisers projecting a shift to monthly shows from 2027.

If delivered as planned, the schedule would mark a departure from the sporadic nature that has long characterised professional boxing in the country.

Ade Oladipo, a sports reporter and broadcaster

Beyond the headline events, the agreement also includes Young Lions, a weekly grassroots series intended to provide regular competitive opportunities for emerging fighters.

Organisers say more than 60 bouts are planned nationwide within the year.

The next Friday Fight Night is scheduled for Friday, 27 February at Masshouse in Nairobi, following Kalakoda’s first East African event held last year.

A notable addition to the project is international boxing presenter Ade Oladipo, best known for his work with DAZN Boxing.

Oladipo has covered some of the sport’s biggest global events, and his involvement brings international broadcast experience into a local production environment that has often struggled with scale and consistency.

For regulators, the deal is being viewed through a structural lens rather than as a one-off event series.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission president Reuben Ndolo said long-term broadcast commitments were critical if the sport was to develop sustainably.

“Regular competition and predictable schedules help fighters plan their careers and allow regulators to raise standards,” Ndolo said.

Former WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika, who fought on the inaugural Friday Fight Nights card, said competing locally under a structured broadcast setup carried practical and psychological significance for fighters accustomed to irregular bouts.

The deal also reflects a broader shift by broadcasters toward locally produced sports content, with TV47’s parent company, Cape Media, indicating that boxing will form part of its core programming in 2026.

Whether the investment translates into lasting growth for Kenyan boxing will depend on execution, funding continuity and athlete development.

