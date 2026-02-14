Forgot it was Valentine's? Get these great last-minute gifts for your partner

Forgot it was Valentine's? Get these great last-minute gifts for your partner

Forgot it was Valentine's Day? Get these great last-minute gifts for your partner

Valentine’s Day 2026 falls on a Saturday, offering a perfect opportunity for a shared weekend experience. If you are still looking for a gift, these five options are high-quality, widely available in Kenya, and guaranteed to make an impact today.

While many people plan their Valentine’s gifts weeks in advance, the busy nature of the work week can lead to last-minute shopping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since this year’s celebration falls on a weekend, you have more flexibility to find a gift that is both meaningful and high-quality.

Here are five reliable gift ideas you can pick up right now at major malls or even through delivery apps.

1. Fine fragrances

Get a premium fragrance for your partner

Advertisement

Advertisement

A premium fragrance is a standard Valentine’s Day choice because it is personal and lasts a long time.

For Her: Look for classic floral or sweet notes like Dior J'adore or Chanel Mademoiselle.

For Him: Woody or spicy scents like Dior Sauvage or Bleu de Chanel are consistent top sellers.

Prices for original designer perfumes typically range from Sh7,000 to Sh35,000 depending on the brand and size.

2. Get them tech they can use daily

Advertisement

Advertisement

Useful tech is always a win.

With many people working hybrid roles in 2026, gadgets that improve daily life are highly valued by everyone.

Useful tech is always a win

Get your partner a high-quality smart speaker (like a Google Nest or Apple HomePod mini), noise-cancelling earbuds, or a fast-charging power bank.

Cost: Smart speakers start at Sh8,500, while premium earbuds range from Sh5,000 to Sh30,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These gadgets are stocked in almost all major electronics stores and can be delivered to your door within the hour upon ordering.

For a more thoughtful touch, you can request that it be gift-wrapped before delivery.

3. Take them out

Since it is a Saturday, an experience is often better than a physical item.

Get a couple's massage

Shared experience vouchers can be purchased digitally or at the venue and used immediately.

What to buy: A couple’s massage voucher, a pottery class for two, or a dinner for two at a specialty restaurant.

Cost: A 60-minute massage for two in Nairobi typically starts at Sh10,000. Pottery or art classes at local studios cost around Sh3,000 per person. Dinner at a reputable restaurant ranges between Sh6,000 and Sh15,000 for a couple.

Taking your partner out turns the gift into a shared memory, which is the best way to spend a Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Get them quality Kenyan leatherware

Kenyan-made leather is world-class and lasts for years.

Buy quality leatherware for your partner

A sleek leather accessory is professional, stylish, and practical.

What to buy: For men, a genuine leather wallet or belt is a staple. For women, a leather clutch or a sleek laptop sleeve is a good choice.

Cost: Wallets and belts usually cost between Sh2,000 and Sh5,500. Leather laptop sleeves range from Sh4,500 to Sh10,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ensure you stick to neutral colours like black, brown, or tan to ensure the item matches their existing wardrobe.

5. Curated lifestyle gift hampers

Many gift shops offer 'ready-to-go' Valentine’s boxes.

If you aren't sure about a single item, a well-curated hamper offers variety

Advertisement

Advertisement

Look out for boxes that combine premium artisanal chocolates, scented candles, and perhaps a bottle of wine.

Cost: Expect to spend between Sh5,000 and Sh12,000.

You can find these at lifestyle stores or order them through online gift platforms that offer same-day delivery. Remember to request it be gift-wrapped.

A great last-minute gift is about showing that you know what your partner values, and proving it was not a rushed decision as you picked it.

Advertisement

Advertisement