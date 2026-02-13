6 types of couples you’ll see on Valentine’s Day

Some couples go all out with grand romantic gestures, while others keep things simple or even ignore the celebration entirely.

Valentine’s Day is often painted as a picture-perfect celebration of love, complete with roses, candlelit dinners, and heartfelt messages.

But beyond the romantic clichés, the day reveals just how diverse relationships can be.

From over-the-top public displays to quiet, meaningful gestures, couples celebrate love in ways that reflect their personalities, values, and relationship journeys.

Whether you love Valentine’s Day or see it as just another date on the calendar, observing the different types of couples during this season can be both entertaining and relatable.

1. The hopelessly romantic couple

This is the couple that fully embraces Valentine’s Day traditions. They plan elaborate surprises, exchange carefully selected gifts, and often document their love on social media.

From matching outfits to grand dinner dates, they treat the day as a major milestone in their relationship calendar.

While some may see their gestures as excessive, these couples genuinely enjoy expressing their emotions openly and making each other feel special.

For them, Valentine’s Day is less about societal pressure and more about celebrating love loudly and proudly.

An AI-generated image of A warm and romantic scene of an African young couple on a date in a cozy café

2. The low-key and chill couple

Unlike the romantic enthusiasts, this couple prefers simplicity. They might skip expensive dinners and instead opt for a quiet night indoors, watching movies, cooking together, or ordering their favourite meals.

Their philosophy is that love does not need a special day to be celebrated.

While their plans may appear understated, their bond is often built on comfort, routine, and genuine companionship. For them, quality time matters more than grand gestures.

3. The new lovebirds

This couple is experiencing Valentine’s Day together for the first time. Everything feels exciting, slightly awkward, and full of anticipation.

They spend time figuring out expectations, choosing gifts carefully, and often overthinking how to impress each other.

There is usually a sense of nervous excitement as they try to create memorable moments. Their energy reflects the thrill and curiosity that comes with the early stages of romance.

4. The long-term veterans

These couples have been together for years and have likely celebrated several Valentine’s Days.

Their approach is often relaxed and confident. Instead of trying to impress each other with dramatic gestures, they focus on meaningful traditions or shared experiences.

An A-generated image of a couple in a backseat of a car

Some may revisit places that hold sentimental value, while others use the day to reflect on their journey together. Their love tends to feel stable, familiar, and deeply rooted in shared memories.

5. The social media showcase couple

For this pair, Valentine’s Day is incomplete without public posts, captions, and photo shoots. Their feeds are filled with heartfelt messages, romantic pictures, and creative tributes to their partners.

While some may question whether their love is genuine or performative, for these couples, sharing moments publicly is simply another way of expressing affection and celebrating their relationship.

6. The anti-valentine’s couple

This couple actively avoids traditional Valentine’s celebrations. They may view the holiday as overly commercialised or unnecessary.

Instead of following typical expectations, they might celebrate on a different day or choose activities that feel authentic to them.

Their rejection of Valentine’s norms does not mean they lack romance; rather, they prefer defining love on their own terms.

