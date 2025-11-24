UK-educated Kenyan alumni showcase growing impact at 'Opportunities Unlocked' event

Safaricom’s PLC Agile Coaching lead Gladys Ng’weno, African Evaluation Association VP Awuor Ponge, Standards & QA Deputy Dr Eunice Marete, Writer Kimani wa Wanjiru and Director J.D Ndungu at the Opportunities Unlocked event.

The British Council Kenya, on November 21st, convened UK-educated Kenyan professionals at the Opportunities Unlocked event, highlighting the surging interest in UK higher education and the transformative impact of alumni across Kenya's key sectors.

New data reveals that 7,525 Kenyan students received UK study visas between 2021 and 2025, with annual approvals rising from 1,156 in 2021 to 2,210 in 2024.

Total enrolment of Kenyan students at UK universities increased 34% from 2,720 in 2020/21 to 3,650 in 2023/24, while first-year enrollments surged 74% from 1,210 to 2,105 during the same period.

The data highlights the growing interest in UK higher education among young Kenyans.

The day-long gathering at Pullman Hotel, Upperhill, brought together alumni leaders, university representatives, and prospective students to explore pathways to UK education and the career opportunities that follow.

Computing has emerged as the fastest-growing field of study, nearly doubling since 2020/21, alongside continued strong demand for business and management, engineering and technology, social sciences and allied health programmes.

The event featured panel discussions on how UK alumni are driving change in Kenya, employability in evolving job markets, and breakout sessions covering university application processes, scholarship opportunities including GREAT, Commonwealth and Chevening programmes and the benefits of UK alumni networks.

Tim Chege, Group Founder & CEO of Optimum Group Partnerships Limited delivered the keynote address at the event, with speaking contributions made by other Kenyan professionals educated in the UK.

We didn’t leave to escape Kenya. We left to go and learn how to transform it. We don’t come back to buy land. We come back to build empires.

"Alumni UK connects UK-educated graduates worldwide, offering career coaching, mentoring, industry events, and exclusive professional opportunities," noted Monica Blagescu, Head of Education, British Council.

In Kenya, we also connect UK Alumni to Kenyan universities, where they can mentor students, contribute to skills enhancement and support with placement opportunities, so that young graduates make a smooth transition to the world of work and contribute to Kenya’s knowledge economy.

The British Council's Study UK campaign, launched in 2016, now prioritises digital engagement, scholarship access, and positioning UK education as a pathway to global careers through enhanced focus on employability, entrepreneurship, and leadership outcomes.

“Kenya’s development story is inseparable from the contributions of its graduates,” said Christine Minyuki, Assistant Director, State Department for Higher Education.

The British Council’s collaboration with the Ministry of Education has ensured that the country addresses global challenges.

Launched in 2022 by the British Council , Alumni UK is a global network for international students who have studied in the UK, offering opportunities for professional development, networking and community engagement.