Sun King debuts advanced HomePlus Max solar home system

#FeatureBySunKing

Sun King today announced the launch of the HomePlus Max solar home system, featuring advanced capabilities and improved battery technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The HomePlus Max offers more light, power, faster charging, and more features than any of Sun King’s previous solar home systems, including USB-C charging for laptops and other common battery-powered devices.

The new HomePlus Max: · Illuminates up to four rooms as brightly as a modern, grid-powered home. · Powers DC appliances like Sun King’s new 43” HD TV, pedestal fan, and radio. · Offers fast charging for smartphones, laptops, and other devices. · Comes with a security light that detects motion up to seven metres away. · Charges its battery using both its roof-mountable solar panel and grid electricity, a new feature offering extra protection against power outages.

Since its inception, Sun King has sold over 30 million solar products, making it the world’s leading off-grid solar company.

The new solar home system draws on Sun King’s 15 years of leadership in the global off-grid solar sector to provide an inexpensive and reliable solar power solution for homes and small businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The HomePlus Max redefines what a solar home system can deliver. It offers bright modern lighting, fast charging for multiple phones, and laptop charging capability, all while powering the Sun King TV or pedestal fan. The Homeplus Max sets a new benchmark for affordable, reliable solar energy.” said T. Patrick Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder, Sun King.

The HomePlus Max joins the HomePlus and HomePlus Pro as the latest entry in Sun King’s third generation of solar home systems, replacing the popular Home 500X.

Designed for off-grid and weak-grid households and small businesses, these systems offer multi-room lighting and charging for a variety of devices.

The entire HomePlus range of solar home systems features: · Plug-and-play equipment for easy installation, including overhead lamps and a roof-mountable solar panel. · Bright, individually dimmable lights that can be linked to illuminate multiple rooms throughout a home. · An intelligent battery management system that automatically dims the lights and pauses phone charging when the battery is low. · USB charging for a variety of devices. · Sun King’s EasyBuy “Pay-As-You-Go” technology, allowing customers to pay in small instalments.

The entire HomePlus range is available online, through the company's network of agents, and at Sun King's retail shops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These systems are available via one-off purchase or through Sun King’s pay-as-you-go EasyBuy financing, enabling customers to pay in small instalments.

Since its inception, Sun King has sold over 30 million solar products, making it the world’s leading off-grid solar company.