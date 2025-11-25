Advertisement

Shaffie’s wake-up call: Why 200K salary didn’t change his life the way he expected

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:23 - 25 November 2025
He notes that even with a bigger salary, other challenges in life remain untouched, health, relationships, mental wellbeing, and personal fulfilment.
Advertisement

For many young Kenyans, happiness often feels just one payslip away. The dream is simple: earn more, live better, stress less.

Advertisement

But for media personality Shaffie Weru, a massive jump from a 50K salary to 200K did not bring the satisfaction he once imagined.

Chasing the high salary

Shaffie began earning young. “I started working when I was 19,” he told a local content creator, describing the rush of receiving his first major paycheque. At the time, 50K felt like a mini-jackpot. But ambition works fast.

He admits that he quickly fell into the common mindset of tying happiness to a higher number. “I kept telling myself, if I get a salary increment to 200 Gs, I’ll be the happiest person in the world,” he said.

Advertisement

When that moment arrived, just six months later, the feeling was nothing like he imagined.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru

The anti-climax of ‘making it’

Instead of the satisfaction he expected, Shaffie found himself wanting more almost instantly. There was no grand emotional shift, no sudden clarity. Just a new number and new expectations.

Advertisement

“Fast forward, six months later, I got the 200 Gs… you always want more and more and more,” he said.

It’s an uncomfortable truth many avoid acknowledging: the goalpost moves the moment you reach it. The euphoria of earning more fades faster than most people want to admit.

And rather than blaming the money, he argues that the real problem lies in the never-ending cycle of wanting.

‘More money, more problems’ - But not for the reason you think

Shaffie is blunt about the misconception that money automatically solves life’s deeper issues.

“That money brings happiness, that’s the stereotype that needs to go,” he explained. “Money is a means, not an end. It won’t fix everything life throws at you.”

Advertisement

He notes that even with a bigger salary, other challenges in life remain untouched, health, relationships, mental wellbeing, and personal fulfilment. Money may cushion your fall, but it doesn’t prevent it.

Shaffie Weru

Making peace with the pursuit

Still, he isn’t advocating for complacency. He emphasises balance, chase money, but don’t expect it to deliver a full emotional rescue.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying having money is bad. But it will not automatically make you happy,” he said. “When you have it, make it work for you. Enjoy it at that moment.”

Shaffie was among the top-paid radio presenters at his peak, earning six figures in salary with brand deals on the side.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inspire me
Latest Videos
Exclusive: Njerae reveals her relationship status and so much more!
Celebrities
04.11.2025
Exclusive: Njerae reveals her relationship status and so much more!
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Traffic on a section of the Nakuru - Mau Summit - Nairobi Highway
Local
25.11.2025
Mau Summit–Malaba road upgrade receives Sh408M boost
Impeached Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo
Politics
25.11.2025
Nyaribo's impeachment brings number of Kenyan governors ousted by their own MCAs to 11
CEO of the Diamond Trust Bank Group, Nasim Devji, and DTB Kenya Managing Director & CEO, Murali Natarajan, pose for a photo with Dr. Clement Ng’oriareng.jpg
Environment
25.11.2025
DTB marks one million trees as it expands climate action programme
Breaking news
Local
25.11.2025
Raila's family confirms sister's death
Lupita Nyong’o
Film
25.11.2025
Bold choices Lupita Nyong’o had to make when Hollywood tried to box her in
An application marked 'REJECTED'
Travel & Culture
25.11.2025
Countries with most stringent entry laws