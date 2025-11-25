Shaffie’s wake-up call: Why 200K salary didn’t change his life the way he expected
For many young Kenyans, happiness often feels just one payslip away. The dream is simple: earn more, live better, stress less.
But for media personality Shaffie Weru, a massive jump from a 50K salary to 200K did not bring the satisfaction he once imagined.
Chasing the high salary
Shaffie began earning young. “I started working when I was 19,” he told a local content creator, describing the rush of receiving his first major paycheque. At the time, 50K felt like a mini-jackpot. But ambition works fast.
He admits that he quickly fell into the common mindset of tying happiness to a higher number. “I kept telling myself, if I get a salary increment to 200 Gs, I’ll be the happiest person in the world,” he said.
When that moment arrived, just six months later, the feeling was nothing like he imagined.
The anti-climax of ‘making it’
Instead of the satisfaction he expected, Shaffie found himself wanting more almost instantly. There was no grand emotional shift, no sudden clarity. Just a new number and new expectations.
“Fast forward, six months later, I got the 200 Gs… you always want more and more and more,” he said.
It’s an uncomfortable truth many avoid acknowledging: the goalpost moves the moment you reach it. The euphoria of earning more fades faster than most people want to admit.
And rather than blaming the money, he argues that the real problem lies in the never-ending cycle of wanting.
‘More money, more problems’ - But not for the reason you think
Shaffie is blunt about the misconception that money automatically solves life’s deeper issues.
“That money brings happiness, that’s the stereotype that needs to go,” he explained. “Money is a means, not an end. It won’t fix everything life throws at you.”
He notes that even with a bigger salary, other challenges in life remain untouched, health, relationships, mental wellbeing, and personal fulfilment. Money may cushion your fall, but it doesn’t prevent it.
Making peace with the pursuit
Still, he isn’t advocating for complacency. He emphasises balance, chase money, but don’t expect it to deliver a full emotional rescue.
“I’m not saying having money is bad. But it will not automatically make you happy,” he said. “When you have it, make it work for you. Enjoy it at that moment.”
Shaffie was among the top-paid radio presenters at his peak, earning six figures in salary with brand deals on the side.
