Sauti za Busara marks new chapter as iconic African music festival relocates within Stone Town

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 18:34 - 21 January 2026
Sauti za Busara, one of East Africa’s most prominent music festivals, is entering a new phase after relocating from its long-time home at the Old Fort to the Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The annual pan-African festival, whose name translates to “Sounds of Wisdom” in Swahili, is held every February and is widely recognised for its focus on live African music, cultural exchange and community building.

Founded in 2004, Sauti za Busara was established to celebrate African music in its many forms while fostering cultural connections across the continent and beyond.

Over the past two decades, the festival has grown from a local showcase into an internationally respected platform, hosting hundreds of artists from dozens of African countries and the diaspora. 

While it has faced setbacks, including the cancellation of the 2016 edition due to funding constraints, the festival has largely maintained continuity, even staging editions during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

For 22 years, Sauti za Busara was anchored at the Old Fort, also known as Ngome Kongwe, a historic landmark within Zanzibar’s UNESCO-listed Stone Town. 

Organisers say the move to Mnazi Mmoja Grounds opens up new possibilities, offering more space, greenery and improved comfort for audiences and performers. 

The new venue, located close to the sea, allows for expanded stages, markets, food areas and cultural activities while accommodating growing attendance.

Despite the change in location, festival organisers say the core identity of Sauti za Busara remains unchanged, with African music, unity and togetherness at its centre.

The festival is distinguished by its strict commitment to 100 per cent live performances, with no recorded backing tracks. 

Its programme spans a wide range of African genres, including traditional taarab and ngoma, Afrobeat, jazz, reggae, hip-hop, Bongo Flava, Singeli and various fusion styles.

Performers include local Zanzibari and Tanzanian artists as well as established musicians from across Africa.

Beyond performances, Sauti za Busara has built a reputation as a cultural development platform. 

It provides opportunities for local and regional artists, technicians and creatives to develop skills in sound engineering, production, stage management and marketing. 

The festival also contributes to Zanzibar’s creative economy by attracting tourists, creating temporary employment and promoting cultural tourism.

A series of fringe events complements the main performances. These include a carnival parade that winds through Stone Town at the start of the festival, collaborative “Swahili Encounters” sessions that bring together musicians from different countries, and industry workshops and networking forums aimed at artists, managers and music professionals. 

Community-focused performances are also staged through initiatives such as the Busara Plus stage.

Internationally, the festival has received strong recognition, with the BBC World Service previously describing it as “one of Africa’s best and most respected music events.”

Organisers say Sauti za Busara also places a deliberate emphasis on inclusivity, spotlighting women both on stage and behind the scenes, from administration to technical production, while amplifying women’s voices through its programming.

As it settles into its new home, Sauti za Busara continues to position itself as a cultural institution that celebrates African identity, strengthens local heritage and reinforces Zanzibar’s standing as a regional and global creative destination.

