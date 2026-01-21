Safaricom named top employer in Kenya and Africa for 2026

Safaricom has been named Kenya’s No. 1 Employer and a Top Employer in Kenya and Africa for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority that benchmarks organisations against international people-practice standards.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Safaricom has received the certification, which assesses six key areas including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity & inclusion, and wellbeing efforts.

“The award affirms that investing in our people is fundamental to delivering our strategy. Empowered teams enable us to innovate responsibly, serve customers better, and bring our vision of becoming Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company to life,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Group CEO.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa during the company’s H1 2024 earnings presentation.

In 2025, Safaricom refreshed its employer value proposition to reflect how employees are supported to connect their roles to business outcomes, build future-relevant skills, and progress in their careers.

This is complemented by an enabling workplace culture as well as world-class benefits such as an employee mortgage scheme, comprehensive medical cover, and access to in-house facilities like on-site clinics and gyms, all designed to support long-term financial, physical and mental wellbeing.

Safaricom has also continued to receive independent recognition for its people and inclusion practices.

In December 2025, the company received the Inclusive Employment & Workplace Award at the Gender Equality and Disability Inclusion Awards, recognising its progress in increasing the representation of women in leadership, achieving 3.9% representation of persons with disabilities across the workforce, and improving accessibility across products, services and workplaces.

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: “This certification reflects Safaricom’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their practices.”

In 2025, the Top Employers Programme certified nearly 2,500 organisations in 131 countries and regions, covering more than 14 million employees globally.

