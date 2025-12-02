Versace returns to Italian ownership in Sh177B Prada Group acquisition

After seven years under US control, the luxury house joins the Prada Group portfolio in a strategic move that reshapes the global fashion landscape. The deal secures the brand’s financial future while uniting two of Italy’s most significant fashion dynasties.

Luxury fashion house Versace has returned to Italian ownership today.

Milan-based luxury conglomerate Prada Group finalised the acquisition of the brand from US-based Capri Holdings in a deal valued at USD1.375 billion (Sh177.9 billion).

Versace back to Italy, after 7 years in the USA

This acquisition marks a historic repatriation for Versace.

The brand had operated under American control since 2018, prior to which it was 80% owned by the Versace family (Donatella, Santo, and Allegra) with a minority stake held by the Blackstone Group.

The deal consolidates two of Italy's most influential fashion dynasties, Prada and Versace, under a single roof.

Prada acquires Versace in Sh177B deal

Donatella Versace, who transitioned to the role of Chief Brand Ambassador in April, welcomed the move as a return to the brand’s cultural roots

Today is the day Versace joins the Prada family

The merger places Versace alongside Prada’s existing portfolio, which includes Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe, strengthening the group's position against market rivals and French luxury giants LVMH and Kering.

Who leads what in the merged fashion megahouse?

Lorenzo Bertelli, the 37-year-old son of Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, assumes the role of Executive Chairman at Versace immediately.

Previously the Prada Group’s marketing director, Bertelli will oversee the integration of Versace into Prada’s Italian manufacturing ecosystem.

Operational control will shift to Prada’s headquarters in Milan, although Versace’s creative atelier will remain independent.

Dario Vitale, recently appointed as Versace’s head designer, continues to lead the brand’s aesthetic direction.

Prada Group intends to restructure Versace’s production model.

Unlike Prada, which owns the majority of its supply chain, Versace has historically relied on external licensing and third-party manufacturers.

The integration plan involves shifting Versace’s leather goods and footwear production into Prada’s existing industrial sites in Tuscany and Marche.

What may change for Kenyan Prada & Versace lovers

The acquisition creates a third major European luxury conglomerate, positioning Prada Group to compete directly with French heavyweights LVMH and Kering.

For the consumer market, this consolidation signals a shift in distribution strategy.

Prada Group notoriously limits wholesale distribution of their pieces to protect brand exclusivity.

Consequently, third-party retailers may face reduced inventory allocations as the group prioritises direct-to-consumer sales through owned flagship stores and e-commerce platforms.