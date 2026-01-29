KBL commits Sh68 million sponsorship to the 2026 Magical Kenya Open

KBL MD Andrew Kilonzo follows his shot during the Johnnie Walker sponsorship for Magical Kenya Open announcement

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium whisky brand Johnnie Walker, has announced a Sh68 million sponsorship for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, reaffirming its long-standing partnership with one of Africa’s most prestigious golf tournaments.

The KES 68 million sponsorship includes a direct cash investment of Sh12 million and strategic in-kind support of Sh56 million, designed to elevate the tournament experience for players, fans, and partners alike.

Under this sponsorship, Johnnie Walker will serve as the Official Alcohol Beverage Partner for the tournament, which is a key event on the DP World Tour calendar.

Right to Left: KBL MD Andrew Kilonzo, KOGL Chairman Patrick Obath, Pro Golfer Greg Snow, EABL General Manager, Spirits, Alvin Mbugua, and KOGL Commercial Director Ronald Meru

The 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open will take place from 19 to 22 February 2026 at the par-72 Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The sponsorship will go towards enhancing the overall tournament experience for fans, players, and partners.

KBL will provide premium hospitality and entertainment at the Tournament Village, giving spectators an opportunity to enjoy its world-class brands in a responsible and vibrant setting.

The funding will also support Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) in event logistics, operations, and the delivery of a seamless, world-class tournament.

The Magical Kenya Open continues to attract top golfing talent from around the world and plays a key role in positioning Kenya as a global sports and tourism destination.

The 2026 edition is expected to feature 144 professional golfers, competing for a prize purse of $2.7 million (approximately Sh348.3 million).

Speaking during the sponsorship presentation held at Karen Country Club, KBL General Manager, Spirits, Alvin Mbugua, said the partnership reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting world-class sporting events in Kenya.

“Our support for the Magical Kenya Open through Johnnie Walker is part of a long-standing commitment to the game of golf in Kenya and beyond. Golf, much like the Johnnie Walker brand, is built on values of progress, discipline, excellence, and respect for tradition, which makes this partnership a very natural fit for us,” said Alvin

EABL General Manager, Spirits, Alvin Mbugua follows his shot during the Johnnie Walker sponsorship for Magical Kenya Open announcement

Over the years, we have walked this journey together with the organisers to grow the tournament into a truly world-class event on the DP World Tour calendar. This sponsorship is about enhancing the overall experience for players and fans and ensuring that everyone who attends enjoys a memorable and well-run tournament. We are excited to once again be part of an event that showcases Kenya to the world and delivers an experience that golfers and fans can be proud of.

KOGL Chairman Patrick Obath welcomed the continued support, noting that strong and consistent partnerships are critical to the successful planning and delivery of the Magical Kenya Open.

“We sincerely thank KBL and Johnnie Walker for their continued support of the Magical Kenya Open over the years. This long-standing partnership has played a critical role in the growth and success of the tournament and has enabled us to consistently deliver an event that meets international standards,” said Obath.

Preparations for the 2026 edition are already well underway, and partnerships such as this are essential in helping us plan with confidence and deliver a seamless tournament. Building on the success of last year’s event, we expect an even stronger field, an improved fan experience, and another memorable week of world-class golf. We look forward to welcoming players, fans, and partners to what promises to be an exceptional Magical Kenya Open.

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open is expected to draw thousands of fans, international media, and golf enthusiasts, further strengthening Kenya’s reputation as a premier destination for elite sporting events.

Beyond the Magical Kenya Open, Johnnie Walker has continued to support the growth of golf through investments in player development pathways, including the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing and the PGK Equator Tour.