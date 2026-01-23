International Space Station picks Kenya for 2026 special programme

Kenya has been selected to host the 2026 edition of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) programme, becoming the only African country chosen for the prestigious global initiative.

The programme will offer Kenyans a rare opportunity to communicate directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) through live amateur radio contact sessions scheduled to take place between July and December 2026.

ARISS is an international education and outreach programme that connects students and communities around the world with space missions, using amateur radio to spark interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Director General of the Kenya Space Agency, Brig. Hillary Kipkosgey

Kenya’s selection highlights the country’s growing profile in space science, innovation and citizen-led scientific engagement.

During the hosting window, Kenyan students, industry professionals and members of the public will participate in live interactions with astronauts in orbit, an experience organisers say is designed to inspire curiosity, innovation and long-term interest in space science and related industries.

Preparations for the programme will involve close collaboration with a designated mentor from the Pan-African Citizen Science e-Laboratory (PACS eLab) and the ARISS Agency Liaison, Harold Safary, to ensure the technical and educational success of the contact sessions.

Organisers described the milestone as a significant step for space education in Kenya, noting that it brings space exploration closer to the public while empowering the next generation of researchers, engineers and explorers.

An open call will be announced in the coming months for individuals who wish to take part in the live radio sessions and speak directly with astronauts aboard the ISS.

Kenya’s inclusion in the 2026 ARISS programme places the country at the forefront of space education initiatives on the continent, reinforcing its role in advancing STEM engagement across Africa.

