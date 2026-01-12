Inside IShowSpeed’s Nairobi takeover & the tech behind his livestream

Unlike most creators who rely solely on smartphones, Speed’s streams are built like a moving broadcast production.

When global YouTube streamer IShowSpeed arrived in Kenya as part of his Africa Tour, Nairobi quickly turned into a live content playground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From excited crowds to viral street moments, the 20-year-old streamer’s presence has sparked massive attention both on the ground and online.

During his stay, Speed has already visited Upper Hill School, where he joined students for a rugby session, and toured Nairobi markets, sampling local foods while interacting freely with traders and fans.

As expected, every appearance has attracted huge crowds, a reminder of his global pull and Kenya’s growing place in internet culture.

Yet, while fans focus on the chaos and excitement, a quieter but equally fascinating story unfolds behind the scenes: the expensive, professional equipment powering his livestreams, and the moments when even that setup can’t be used.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ishow Speed

A mobile studio worth millions

Unlike most creators who rely solely on smartphones, Speed’s streams are built like a moving broadcast production.

His setup includes at least two professional cameras, among them the Sony FX2, which costs roughly Sh386,682.

This is paired with the Sony FE 16–35mm F2.8 GM II lens, valued at about Sh350,539, ideal for capturing wide crowds and fast-paced action without losing image quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This level of gear allows Speed to deliver cinematic visuals even while running through crowded streets, something few livestreamers can pull off consistently.

LiveU, Starlink and the hard limits

At the heart of his streaming operation is the LiveU Solo encoder, a professional device costing around Sh400,000.

It bonds multiple internet connections into one stable stream, often supported by Starlink satellite internet, making it possible to go live in areas where mobile networks would normally fail under pressure.

However, this setup isn’t always permitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In some stadiums, tightly controlled venues, and major international events, Speed is often barred from using LiveU equipment due to broadcasting rights and security restrictions.

Live U

In such situations, including when he attended the Ballon d’Or Awards, he is forced to stream using just his phone.

Ironically, some of his most viral moments have come from these phone-only streams, showing that high-end gear improves quality, but it doesn’t guarantee impact.

Sound, comms and the team behind him

Professional microphones, communication systems, backup phones, and occasional portable lighting complete the setup.

A small technical team works behind the scenes, managing connections, monitoring stream quality, and adapting quickly when restrictions force sudden changes.