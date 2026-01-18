Advertisement

Inside Gachagua’s 3-day retreat & what he hopes to achieve as Ruto eyes Mt Kenya

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 10:18 - 18 January 2026
Politicians allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his DCP party pose for a photo during their retreat
The gathering will see politicians taken through a comprehensive plan as DCP seeks to edge out UDA in the Mount Kenya region and deny President William Ruto a second term.
Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua is crafting a new political strategy to check-mate President William Ruto’s growing influence in the Mount Kenya region in the wake of several high-profile defections from the former’s camp.

Gachagua who is leading a host of MPs and politicians in a three-day retreat has had to go back to the drawing board to plan for the year ahead while also reviewing the year that was as political temperatures begin to rise.

Those attending the retreat include Senators John Methu, Ole Seki, John Kinyua, Kamau Murango, Karungo Thang'wa, and Joe Nyutu; MPs Kamau Munyoro, Gakuya James, Wanjiku Muhia, Gitonga Mukunji, Amos Mwago, Geoffrey Wandeto, Jayne Kihara, Onesmus Ngogoyo, John Kaguchia, Kamande Mwafrika, Wakili Muriu, Woman Representative Gacheri Maina, Nyeri County Assembly Speaker Hon. Gichuhi Mwangi and MCA David Mathenge.

I am honored to host like-minded legislators for a three-day retreat at the Coast. We shall have time to review the year that was and plan ahead for the year and the 10th August 2027 when Kenya will be liberated from the bad leadership we are in. Our DCP organizing Secretary Senator Mithika will take the members through plans for the year. Failing to plan is planning to Fail.
Strategy to capture power

The gathering will see politicians taken through a comprehensive plan for the year as DCP seeks to edge out UDA in the Mount Kenya region.

Buoyed by its performance in last year’s by-elections in Kariobangi North, Kisa East and Narok town, the party also seeks strengthen its grassroots mobilisation networks.

Participants at the retreat will agree on a framework to defend political territory, consolidate grassroots support, and counter rival political influence as Gachagua seeks to assert his dominance.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of significant political realignments that have seen a number of politicians who were allied to the former Deputy President review their position with many crossing over to the rival side and declaring support for his political nemesis, President William Ruto.

Others are understood to have developed cold feet and are carefully weighing their options before making their stand known.

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi is among the latest to ditch Gachagua for Ruto, claiming that the political outfit has turned into a cash-cow for rent-seeking.

His exit was downplayed by Gachagua’s team who alleged that Koimburi was strategically planted by Ruto to gather information and report back.

Gachagua’s team will also deliberate on Ruto’s heightened political activities in the Mount Kenya region and how to counter the president’s growing influence is also the subject of the retreat.

Engaging other parties on 2027 election

With a faction of ODM led by party leader Oburu Oginga warming up to possible unity with UDA in 2027 elections, DCP is also keen on reaching out to like-minded parties and individuals in its bid to send the president packing in 2027.

Gachagua is expected to receive the greenlight from the party to begin structured engagements culminating in the formation of an alliance or a coalition that will challenge Ruto at the ballot.

Inside Gachagua's 3-day retreat & what he hopes to achieve as Ruto eyes Mt Kenya
