How Wamatangi came to own demolished business near Nyayo Stadium

Governor Kimani Wamatangi's history with the contested land near Nyayo Stadium dates back to the 1990s

In a dramatic midnight operation earlier this week, excavators and bulldozers demolished business premises and properties linked to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi near the Nyayo National Stadium.

The demolition, which took place along Douglas Wakiihuri Road (off Lang'ata Road), left a trail of destruction that included a car yard, a car wash facility, and a restaurant.

Witnesses reported that several vehicles parked on the premises were crushed by falling debris during the exercise.

One of the entrepreneurs who operates a business in the premises told the press that he had lost over Sh4 million.

Property destroyed at a business premises linked to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

Midnight Raid Under Heavy Guard

The operation began shortly after midnight and continued into the early hours of the morning.

A heavy contingent of armed police officers cordoned off the area to prevent interference as the heavy machinery moved in.

Nairobi police boss George Seda confirmed the police involvement, stating that the authorities were assisting Kenya Railways in repossessing public land after previous vacation notices were ignored.

"The management [Kenya Railways] says they notified the owner to vacate, but there was resistance. We came in to provide security to ensure the process was completed," Seda noted.

By dawn, the site was reduced to rubble. Access to Douglas Wakiihuri Road remained restricted for several hours, causing significant traffic snarl-ups for commuters heading into the Nairobi Central Business District.

Property destroyed at a business premises linked to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

Governor’s Reaction

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has condemned the demolition of his business premises near Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi County.

Governor Wamatangi said that he had obtained court orders against Kenya Railways, which owns the and the National Police Service.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, the county chief said that the demolition was politically motivated, adding that his lease was paid up.

His lawyer told the media that both Kenya Railways and the National Police Service were represented in the matter when the magistrate ruled in favour of Wamatangi.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

“They were ordered to halt the demolition plans and not interfere with businesses in the vicinity because the demolition also affects other Kenyans operating businesses in the premises,” the lawyer said.

Governor Wamatangi vowed to fast for forty days at the location until he gets justice.

“I have worked for 40 years. For 40 days, I will camp here, where they have demolished my business, and I will fast day and night until we get answers to why I am being persecuted,” Wamatangi stated.

Property destroyed at a business premises linked to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

History of Wamatangi, Kenya Railways Dispute

The land is part of a land dispute in which Kenya Railways says it is part of a protected railway corridor being reclaimed for upcoming infrastructure projects.

Specifically, the land is designated for the expansion of the commuter rail network and the development of facilities near the Nyayo Stadium.

According to the governor, he started working in the area as a car cleaner in 1994, then later began to sell cars and built himself up to owning the lease to the property for over 20 years now.

Since it is a leased property, most of the...were made of containers and other semi-permanent structures.

A Case of Déjà Vu

The 2026 demolition marks the second time Wamatangi’s businesses at this specific location have been targeted.

In February 2019, when he served as the Kiambu Senator, a similar "midnight raid" occurred where his car bazaar and stalls were flattened for allegedly encroaching on the railway reserve .