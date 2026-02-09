Government sets new fee structure for junior and senior secondary schools

The Ministry of Education has published a new national school fees framework affecting learners in junior secondary schools and senior secondary institutions under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, with implementation taking effect from January 2026.

The directive, issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba through Gazette Notice No. 1449 under the Basic Education Act (Cap. 211), outlines the amounts to be paid by the government and parents across various vote heads, standardising charges in public schools nationwide.

Junior secondary schools

Under the new structure for junior secondary schools, the government will cover the bulk of education costs, amounting to Sh22,244 per learner annually.

This includes tuition (Sh4,144), activity fees (Sh1,500), medical and insurance (Sh2,000), Strengthening of Mathematics and Science in Secondary Education SMASSE (Sh200), and other institutional support such as administration, maintenance, and co-curricular activities.

Parents will only be required to pay Sh1,500 annually, strictly designated as activity fees.

Senior secondary day schools

For senior secondary day schools, the government will provide Sh57,974 per learner, covering tuition, boarding equipment where applicable, infrastructure maintenance, administration, and insurance costs.

Parents in these institutions will contribute Sh12,790 annually, bringing the total annual cost per learner to Sh70,764.

The parental contribution includes boarding equipment support (Sh10,790) and maintenance costs (Sh2,000).

Boarding senior secondary schools

The new framework also differentiates boarding schools based on their previously approved maximum fee levels.

Schools that had earlier been approved to charge a maximum of Sh53,554 will now operate under a revised total cost of Sh75,798, with the government covering Sh22,244 and parents contributing Sh53,554.

Meanwhile, schools previously capped at Sh40,535 will have a total annual cost of Sh62,779, of which the government will again provide Sh22,244, while parents pay Sh40,535.

Implementation and compliance requirements

According to the gazette notice, the new fee structure must be implemented beginning January 2026, with schools required to spread parental charges evenly across the school terms at a ratio of 50:30:20.

Institutions are prohibited from imposing additional levies or charging fees beyond those approved in the structure.