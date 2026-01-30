Game-changer for Nyanza: New power line ends outages and powers economic rise

The government has energised the Sondu–Ndhiwa–Homa Bay–Awendo 132kV transmission line, together with its associated substations

A major boost to electricity reliability has arrived for Nyanza and the wider Western Kenya following the successful energisation of the Sondu–Ndhiwa–Homa Bay–Awendo 132kV transmission line and its associated substations. This development expected to significantly reduce outages, support industries, and unlock new economic activity across the region.

The Government has framed this as a major milestone in strengthening regional grid reliability and correcting long-standing supply constraints that previously limited economic growth in parts of western Kenya.

The intervention was spearheaded by PS. State Department of Energy, Alex Kamau Wachira, in partnership with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, with critical administrative support from the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to ensure seamless implementation and system stability.

The coordination support was led by PS Raymond Omollo of the State Department of Internal Security and National Administration, who provided members of NGAO on the ground, noting that multi-agency collaboration was essential in delivering the project efficiently.

Power began flowing through the line at approximately 4:07 p.m. (1607hrs), marking the operational start of a project long viewed as critical to stabilising electricity supply in a region that has historically faced periodic load shedding and infrastructure-related disruptions.

The impact has been immediate and measurable. Persistent load shedding that previously affected the region has now been eliminated, while the new line has decongested the Muhoroni–Chemosit corridor that had been operating under heavy strain for sustained periods.

Before energisation, Sondu supplied no power to Ndhiwa while the Muhoroni–Chemosit line carried loads as high as 68MW, levels considered stressful for system stability.

After energisation, Sondu now supplies 27MW to Ndhiwa, while the load on Muhoroni–Chemosit has reduced to 40MW and flows between Muhoroni and Kisumu have dropped significantly, allowing electricity to be distributed more efficiently across the network.

Engineers note that such rebalancing reduces the risk of overloads and cascading outages, strengthening grid resilience. Energy planners now anticipate a potential rise in national peak electricity demand in the coming days as previously suppressed demand in Nyanza is unlocked, signalling renewed economic activity and growth.

Reliable electricity is widely recognised as a foundational driver of economic growth, and the new line is expected to directly benefit several productive sectors in the region.

Agro-processing industries including sugar, cotton, maize and dairy value chains are poised to gain from more stable supply. For fishing communities around Lake Victoria, improved reliability will support cold storage and fish processing facilities, reducing post-harvest losses and increasing incomes.

The strengthened grid also supports County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, which depend on reliable electricity to attract investors and operate competitively, while local SMEs in manufacturing, hospitality and retail are expected to experience improved business continuity with fewer power interruptions.

Officials note that the new infrastructure aligns with Kenya’s push toward a 24-hour economy, enabling businesses, markets and service providers to operate beyond daylight hours with greater confidence in electricity availability.

Reliable evening power particularly benefits traders, digital workers and service providers who depend on lighting and connectivity to extend operating hours and increase incomes.

Public institutions are also set to benefit as expanded last-mile connectivity improves electricity and internet access for schools and health facilities, enabling digital learning, modern laboratories and better service delivery.

According to the Chair of Kenya Power and Lighting Company, Joy Mdivo, some parts of Kenya historically remained underserved due to a combination of infrastructure gaps and limited transmission capacity.

The current administration, she noted, has demonstrated commitment to equal opportunities for all Kenyans by deliberately correcting past marginalisation.

She observed that power in western Kenya and Nyanza has for years been unreliable due to ageing infrastructure and prolonged outages, and that the new line will greatly stabilise supply in the region.

Adding that dependable power will support CAIPs and new facilities such as fish cooling plants, strengthen the transition toward a 24-hour economy, and enable industries such as sugar, cotton, maize and milk processing to operate more reliably.

She further noted that outcomes for schoolchildren will improve as last-mile electricity and internet connectivity become more widespread.

Additional figures on new household connections and electrification rates are expected once final audits are completed, with thousands of homes and businesses projected to benefit from the expanded capacity.

For residents in towns across the region, the energised line signals more than improved electricity.

