Full list of 146 advocates eyeing 2026 senior counsel conferment

The comprehensive register includes 146 advocates, featuring prominent state officials and legal icons such as Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata (along with other veterans like John Khaminwa, Nancy Baraza, and Kenneth Marende).

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has released the 2026 selection list for the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel (SC).

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The comprehensive register features 146 advocates, blending legendary courtroom veterans, high-ranking state officials, seasoned politicians, and prominent legal scholars.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama (Image:LSK)

High profile state officers and legal icons headline the list

The 2026 roster spans several decades of legal practice, featuring admission dates ranging as far back as 1969 up to recent years.

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Among the prominent figures vying for the honor are Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

Others include veteran human rights lawyer John Khaminwa who sits prominently near the top of the register at position two and former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza.

Other notable names capturing public and professional interest include former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, former LSK President Faith Odhiambo, constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot, human-rights advocate Gitobu Imanyara, and National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Awuor Ogangah.

The list also features Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei, and former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

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Rigorous vetting and statutory thresholds

Under the Advocates Act and the Senior Counsel Rules, candidates must navigate a rigorous evaluation by the Committee on Senior Counsel.

The committee is tasked with meticulously assessing applicants based on strict criteria, including impeccable professional integrity, extensive experience handling substantive matters before superior courts, and profound contributions to the development of jurisprudence and the legal profession.

The massive volume of applications has, however, ignited robust debates regarding qualification benchmarks. Legal commentators have openly questioned whether all applicants fully satisfy the collective requirements mandated under Rule 7.

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"Half don't meet the collective requirement under Rule 7," noted legal observer Philip Mwangale on social media, drawing attention to the strict thresholds governing professional standing and leadership.

Echoing similar sentiments, other practitioners expressed frustration over the perceived evolution of the elite status, with some arguing that the title risks losing its exclusivity if standards are broadly interpreted.

The road ahead to conferment

Proponents of the process maintain that the Committee on Senior Counsel will rigorously filter the applications to ensure that only those who genuinely embody the highest ideals of advocacy make the final cut.

Once the committee finalizes its review, successful recommendations will be forwarded through the Chief Justice to the President for formal conferment.

Successful candidates will then join the exclusive league of Senior Counsel, earning distinct professional privileges, including precedence in court proceedings and specialized dress codes.